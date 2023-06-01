OSCE | Estonian Foreign Minister: Estonia will definitely not bend in the presidency due to pressure from Russia

Russia has torpedoed Estonia’s presidency of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). The operation of the organization threatens to deteriorate just before Finland’s jubilee year 2025, which is preparing for the chairmanship.

European the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) is crumbling shortly before Finland is supposed to take over the reins. Finland has prepared to lead the organization in 2025, when it will be 50 years since the foundation of the organization was created in Helsinki.

Russia and Belarus have torpedoed Estonia’s planned chairmanship for next year, which requires the approval of all 57 member states. Estonia, on the other hand, declares that it will not bend under pressure.

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (vihr) has said that the whole organization can collapse before Finland’s presidency.

“If there is no chairman in 2024 and no consensus about it, then the year before us will be one where the OSCE is the worst organization,” he said, according to STT, at a press conference in Brussels last week after the meeting of EU foreign ministers.

According to STT, as an alternative to Estonia’s presidency, it has been proposed that the current presidency of North Macedonia would continue for the next year and that Finland would start its own term earlier. There has also been talk of replacing Estonia with Austria or Kazakhstan.

Estonian of the foreign minister Margus Tsahknan (liberal party Eesti200) according to giving up the presidency would mean submitting to Russian pressure.

“Estonia will definitely not bend due to pressure from the aggressor state Russia,” says Tsahkna by phone to HS on Thursday.

According to Tsahkna, it is a Russian attack against the OSCE. It has already blocked the organization’s budget for this year and prevents decision-making. The organization operates on the basis of the previous year’s budget, says Tsahkna.

“It’s not about Estonia’s presidency,” he says.

Russia is trying to cause confusion in various organizations and use its veto to disrupt normal operations. The attack on Ukraine, child molestation and rape are all against the principles of the OSCE. Still, Russia participates in decision-making on an equal footing with others, Tsahkna reminds.

“It’s about whether we start acting according to Russia’s dictates,” he says.

Estonian the foreign minister does not agree with the words of the Finnish foreign minister about the collapse of the organization just under the presidency of Finland.

“It would be really damaging. The OSCE has an important role to play after Russia’s aggression. I hope it doesn’t let Russia overthrow itself,” says Tsahkna.

According to Tsahkna, there is a consensus in the organization that it is about Russian aggression. He believes that a solution will be found before the next year’s Estonian presidency.

“When you can’t see around the corner, you have to keep going. It’s been half a year,” he says.

In 2020, Estonia ran for the presidency of the OSCE. It was supposed to lead the OSCE for the first time next year.

The European Security and Cooperation Council (ESC) was President Urho Kekkonen’s major effort in Helsinki in 1975.

In the middle of the Cold War, 35 countries, including the superpowers representing opposing blocs, the Soviet Union and the United States, gathered in Helsinki to discuss.

The meeting gave birth to the concept of the spirit of Helsinki, which means fostering dialogue and the possibility of coexistence between small and large countries.

At the ETY meeting in Helsinki, the issues of human rights and freedom of speech came up on the agenda, which was particularly relevant for the residents of the Eastern Bloc countries who lived under totalitarianism.

In the final document, it was agreed that Europe’s borders will be permanent and that all citizens will receive human rights.

The agreement launched the activities of numerous human rights and democracy groups in the countries of the socialist camp, which contributed to the dissolution of the Soviet Union. Estonian dissidents also participated, inspired by the meeting, to establish the Helsinki group network in the Baltics.

The organization grew from a series of European security and cooperation meetings after the collapse of the Soviet Union and the end of the Cold War. The OSCE was founded in Budapest, Hungary in 1994.

OSCE the presidency is one of the biggest efforts of Finland’s foreign policy this decade, along with integration into NATO and membership of the UN Human Rights Council, diplomat Kai Sauer said recently for HS.

When Finland’s presidency was decided in 2021, the president Sauli Niinistö hoped for a summit in Helsinki in honor of the anniversary.

“Etyk’s 50th anniversary is coming up in 2025. Will it remain just a commemorative event, or will we aim for something more ambitious?” Niinistö wrote on HS’s Vierakynä column.

It is possible that Helsinki will not even have a memorial service.