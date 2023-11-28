Tuesday, November 28, 2023
by admin_l6ma5gus
November 28, 2023
in World Europe
OSCE | A solution to the chairmanship dispute is found: Malta replaces Estonia, opposed by Russia

Malta has agreed to take over the presidency next year.

European the dispute that paralyzed the security and cooperation organization OSCE is being resolved, at least for next year’s presidency. The current president’s foreign minister of North Macedonia Bujar Osmani told on Monday in the message service X that Malta has agreed to take over the presidency next year.

The matter is to be decided at the OSCE foreign ministers’ meeting on Thursday and Friday.

Formerly chairman of the OSCE Estonia was nominatedwhich Russia and Belarus did not agree to accept.

