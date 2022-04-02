Sunday, April 3, 2022
Oscars Will Smith resigns from U.S. Film Academy – underlying actor’s violent behavior at Oscar gala

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 2, 2022
in World Europe
Smith won the Best Actress Oscar last weekend, but beat comedian Chris Rock before that.

The best a recent winner of the male lead actor Oscar Will Smith has said he is resigning from the U.S. Film Academy. Smith told the issue in a press release sent to several US media in the early hours of Finnish time.

Underlying the resignation is Smith’s violent behavior at the Oscar gala last night between Sunday and Monday. He beat the comedian Chris Rockiawho had told on stage a joke about Smith ‘s wife.

“I betrayed the Academy’s trust. I deprived other nominees and winners of the opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their great performances, ”Smith said in a statement.

The Oscar-winning U.S. Film Academy has said it condemns Smith’s behavior and is launching an inquiry into the matter.

Recommended

