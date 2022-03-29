Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Oscars Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for beating Oscar – Smith’s award is unlikely to be removed

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 29, 2022
in World Europe
Smith slapped Rock on the face after Rock joked about Smith’s wife shaving his head. Smith says the joke about his wife’s illness was too much.

Actor Will Smith has publicly apologized to the comedian From Chris Rock, who was beaten by Smith at last night’s Oscar gala. Smith issued a statement on the case With their Instagram account.

“I want to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I behaved inappropriately and was wrong. I’m ashamed and my actions don’t tell me about the man I want to be. There is no room for violence in the world of love and kindness, ”Smith writes.

Rock told a joke on stage about Smith’s wife, referring to his shaved head. Jada Pinkett Smith has been told to shave his head because he has alopecia, which causes hair loss.

Rock had joked about expecting a sequel to this from the 1997 film GI Jane, in which Demi Moore plays a woman aspiring to be a Special Forces soldier and has shaved her hair.

I joke after that, Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Rock on the face. When he returned to his place, he began to shout at him angrily, cursing.

Smith said the joke about his wife’s illness was too much for him and he reacted emotionally. He says his behavior at the gala is unacceptable. Smith also says violence in all its forms is toxic and destructive.

Read more: Coda Wins Oscar for Best Picture and Dune Runs Six More Awards – Will Smith Can Be Prosecuted for Swinging on Stage

The U.S. Film Academy had previously condemned Smith’s behavior and said he would launch an investigation into the matter.

“We have officially launched an investigation into the case, and we plan to map out further action and possible consequences in accordance with our rules, policies, and California law,” the Film Academy said in a statement to AFP.

Smith regretted his behavior already at the gala when he was awarded the Oscar for Best Actor. In his winning speech, Smith showed apologies to the other candidates and to the Film Academy but not to Rock.

In a statement published on Instagram, he once again apologized to the Film Academy, as well as to the producers of the gala, those who attended it, and all viewers around the world.

He also apologized to the tennis stars Venus and Serena Williamsin to the family in which he plays the lead in the film. At the same time, he apologized to the crowd in King Richard: The Story of the Williams.

“I deeply regret that my behavior has tarnished what has otherwise been a wonderful journey for all of us.”

In the social the media has also demanded that Smith remove the Oscar, but a member of the Film Academy and an Oscar-winning actor Whoopi Goldberg has said that would not happen.

“I’m sure the case will have consequences, but I don’t think they’re going to do that, especially since Chris (Rock) said,‘ Listen, I’m not bringing any charges, ’” Goldberg said in a TV interview.

A member of the Film Academy, who remained anonymous, told AFP he was frustrated with how the incident dominated the news, rather than taking into account the diversity of the Oscar gala.

“The female director won, the actress from the disability community won, as did the actress from the LGBTQ community,” she said.


