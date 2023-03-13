The award ceremony organized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences It is usually full of moving moments, but also of uncomfortable and controversial situations, which are the most unforgettable. This year the 95th edition of the Oscar 2023 Awards is celebrated and here we detail a compilation of the most iconic situations in the history of the evening of recognition of the film industry.

Oscars: most controversial moments

Will Smith’s slap

The Oscars of the year 2022 passed naturally and in a big way, after having been paralyzed by the pandemic. Will Smith was positioned as a favorite for best actor, but Chris Rock made an insane and mocking comment regarding the alopecia of Jada Pinkett Smith, Will’s wife. In response, he rose to defend her. How? With a slap directed at Chris Rock that it cost him to be banned for 10 years from the awards. He fouled his career. One of the most awkward moments of the night.

Moment when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. Photo: Reuters See also Cobra Kai, season 5: possible premiere date, actors and what will happen to the dojos

The mistake in best film

At the 2017 ceremony, the film “La la land” won the most awards during the night. With six awards, it seemed that it was close to being a winner in the best film category and it was like that for a few seconds. Actors Warren Beaty and Faye Dunaway presented the award at that moment, and immediately after, the production team of “La La Land” was already on stage, but no one imagined that it was a mix-up. An employee of the company in charge of counting the votes confused the envelope for best film and delivered one for best actress (Emma Stone – “La la land”). Chaos broke out when they found out about this mix-up. The “Moonlight” team, which included the true best picture winners, was denied the award.

Marlon Brando refused his award

At the 1973 award ceremony, Marlon Brando won the Best Actor Oscar for playing Vito Corleone. However, he decided not to receive the award from him. In her place, appeared the actress Sacheen Littlefeather, a descendant of native Apaches, who gave a protest speech before millions of viewers. “I’m here to tell you that Marlon Brando cannot accept this generous award and this is because of the treatment of American Indians in the film and television industry,” she said. After her speech Littlefeather was booed and four months before she passed away, in 2022, she received an apology from the Academy.

Sacheen Littlefeather at the 1973 Oscars ceremony. Photo: Michael Ochs See also Parents of the municipal nursery of Fuente Álamo denounce the lack of personnel

In the 70s, it was common to practice streaking or walk naked down the street and attract attention at public events by appearing without clothes. No one would imagine that this practice would reach the Oscars. Photographer and gallery owner Robert Ospel had his five minutes of fame at the 1974 ceremony when he appeared behind presenter David Niven, who replied: “It’s a pity that, to make people laugh, this gentleman has no choice but to show us their minutiae”.