Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Oscars The U.S. Film Academy condemns Will Smith's behavior at the Oscars

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 28, 2022
in World Europe
An investigation into the uproar is being launched.

The United States the Film Academy condemns Chris Rockia Hit at the Oscars Will Smith behavior and launch an inquiry into the matter.

Comedian at the Oscar last night, comedian Chris Rock told a joke about Smith and his wife on stage. Smith walked on stage to hit Rock and after returning to his own place began to shout at him.

The Academy says it is mapping out the possible consequences of what happened in accordance with its rules, practices, and California law.

