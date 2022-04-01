Oscars Oscar Producer: Police were ready to arrest Will Smith, the host of this beaten gala

Will Smith hit comedian Chris Rock in the face at the Oscars.

Los Angeles police would have been ready to arrest the American actor Will Smith this beat the comedian Chris Rockia face at the Oscar gala, says the producer of the Sunday gala Will Packer television channel ABCto.

Smith slapped Rock when he told a joke about Smith’s wife on stage, Jada from Pinkett Smith.

Good Morning America According to Packer, who was interviewed in the program, police had been prepared to arrest Smith and asked Rock, among other things, to bring charges. Police had underlined the beating, according to Packer.

However, the comedian said he was okay according to the producer and did not seem to want to arrest Smith.