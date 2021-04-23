This Sunday, April 25, the Oscars 2021 will be held, an event that brings together the best of cinema in a single gala every year. With more than one actor, actress, director and more figures wanting to know who the big winners will be, let’s remember one of the most important moments of the ceremony.

Reviewing the history of the Oscars, in 2016, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awarded him a Governor Award to Jackie Chan, icon actor of action films, for his contribution to cinema. After receiving the Honorary Oscar, the interpreter said the following:

“After 56 years in the film industry, shooting more than 200 movies and so many broken bones, it has finally come to me,” Chan joked, at a dinner where actors like Chris Tucker or Sylvester Stallone celebrated their achievement.

Also, he remembered a passage from his life with his father. Jackie Chan said that, already established as an international actor, his dad asked him why didn’t they give him an Oscar Award. To which he replied that “Action actors don’t get one.”

“A long time ago, when I was watching the Oscars in my beloved China, my dad said to me: ‘Son, you have so many movies, when will you receive an award?’ To which I replied: ‘I make action movies’. Who would say that, 23 years later, and already working in Hollywood, someone who lived in a small house would have one of these, “he commented to an audience that applauded him.

At that 2016 ceremony, the actor was introduced by his Explosive Couple co-star Chris Tucker, actress Michelle Yeoh and Tom Hanks, who referred to him as “Jackie ‘Chantastic’ Chan.”

At the time, Hanks said it was especially rewarding to be able to acknowledge his partner’s work because martial arts and action comedy movies were two genres that were often overlooked during awards season.

The delivery of the 2021 Oscar Awards will be this Sunday, April 25 at 7:00 pm Peruvian time. The gala can be seen via TNT as a pay signal, but a national channel is expected to confirm its broadcast.