A slender golden figure of 33.2 centimeters tall and 4.3 kilos of weight is the maximum representation of becoming a star in the world of cinema, since the Oscar award is the culmination of a work for many artists, who by holding the statuette has an almost handmade work that is made in a workshop in New York.

In the goldsmith, each of the statuettes delivered by the Hollywood Academy is the wish of many manufacturers to obtain the privilege of molding a figure of that caliber. And that privilege belongs, since 2016, to a New York company, which, far from having it as a secret kept under seven keys, shows the world the manufacturing process.

The company in charge of manufacturing the statuettes is Polich tallix, what in 2021 it will face for the sixth year the production of the Oscars. In 2016 it replaced RS Owens, a highly prestigious foundry in the USA who had manufactured the statuettes since 1982.

RS Owens, based in Chicago, also had in its portfolio clients the Emmy awards, delivered annually to the best of television in the United States, and National Football League (NFL) trophiesincluding the Vince Lombardi awarded each year to the winner of the American Football Super Bowl.

The Oscar statuette, still without its base, in Polich Tallix’s workshop.

How Oscar statuettes are made

Polich Tallix, a fine arts foundry in Rock Tavern, New York, took over the manufacturing of the Oscar statuette as members of the Academy sought to return to the roots of the original production process.

The first Oscar was sculpted in 1928 by Los Angeles artist George Stanley and was cast in the California Bronze Factory. Beginning in 1982, the Oscar statuette was manufactured in Chicago by RS Owens & Co.

Rather than using bronze to create most of the statue as originally envisioned by Stanley, RS Owens produced the figures with a Britannian alloy core. Then they were plated with pure gold.

The statuettes molded in bronze, at the beginning of the making of the Oscars.

In 2016, the Academy wanted to go back to the original design of a gold-plated bronze statuette, but RS Owens did not possess the ability to melt bronze. It was then that the members of the Academy knocked on the golden door of Polich Tallix.

“They brought us an original Oscar from 1927, and they brought us a modern Oscar, because there were characteristics in each one that they liked. We laser scanned them both and were able to put them together and they liked the design that had very few subtle changes, ”explained Adam Demchak, vice president and general manager of Polich Tallix.

The designers at Polich Tallix initiated the creative process of the Oscar statuette with a 3D printer, on which they then made a rubber mold.

The polishing of the Oscar statuettes is one of the last works.

From there, wax outlines are made from the rubber mold and the more traditional process of creating a ceramic mold from the wax begins. After the wax melted from the pottery, liquid bronze is poured into the mold.

Bronze pieces go to the finishing department and that’s where you go back to basics with manual sanding and polishing of each individual Oscar. Polich Tallix also adds a bronze base with a black patina on which the statuette rests.

Every step of Oscar making is done at Polich Tallix, except the gold bath. The figurines are shipped to Epner Technology in Brooklyn, where they are plated in 24-karat laser gold that is significantly stronger than the pure gold used in previous years.

The manufacture of the Oscar statuette, in the final details stage.

The Oscars are then returned to Polich Tallix, where it begins the engraving of the bronze bands listing all the nominees in each category.

Each badge is sent to Los Angeles where, shortly before the ceremony, the Academy puts people of extreme confidence (to work to add the names of the winners in each statuette, without leaking it.

The history of the Oscar statuette

Officially appointed “the Academy Award of Merit”, the statuette is better known by its nickname, Oscar. And there is not a single version of how it acquired such a name.

The most credited is attributed to an executive secretary and librarian of the Academy, Margaret Herrick, who When he saw the figure, he said that he looked like his Uncle Oscar.

.Actress Bette Davis also stated in her biography that, in truth, the award was baptized that way in homage to her first husband, Oscar Nelson.

The Academy formalized the name Oscar only in the eleventh edition of the award ceremony, in 1939. The figure of the statuette corresponds to a knight standing on a roll of film holding a sword from the time of the Crusades. That roll of film represents the five original branches of the Academy: actors, directors, producers, technicians, and writers.

Although they were generally made of solid metal, there were moments of crisis when cheaper solutions had to be resorted to.

So, for case, Due to a metal shortage during WWII, the Oscars were made from painted plaster for three years. After the war, the Academy invited the winners of those years to exchange those plaster figures for gold-plated metal ones.