Comedian Wanda Sykes (58), who presented the Oscar ceremony with Amy Schumer and Regina Hall, finds it incomprehensible that Will Smith was not immediately evicted after he had beaten Chris Rock. As hostess, she also wants an apology from Smith, who also received a statue. ,,I would have wanted to run on stage and say, ‘Unfortunately, Will Smith couldn’t be there tonight.’
#Oscars #host #felt #sick #Smith #incident #Incomprehensible #allowed #stay
Olympic Committee Jan Vapaavuori talks about the harassment – HS will be broadcast live from 11 am
Vapaavuori tells what the board of the Finnish Olympic Committee decided on Wednesday night.Finland The Olympic Committee will hold a...
Leave a Reply