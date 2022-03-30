Comedian Wanda Sykes (58), who presented the Oscar ceremony with Amy Schumer and Regina Hall, finds it incomprehensible that Will Smith was not immediately evicted after he had beaten Chris Rock. As hostess, she also wants an apology from Smith, who also received a statue. ,,I would have wanted to run on stage and say, ‘Unfortunately, Will Smith couldn’t be there tonight.’

#Oscars #host #felt #sick #Smith #incident #Incomprehensible #allowed #stay