Oscars | Dead leaves made it to the Oscar race

The last time a Finnish film was on the Oscar shortlist was in 2021.

Aki Kaurismäki guided by Dead leaves has made it to the Oscar shortlist in the category of best international film. Tells about it Variety. The final five Oscar nominees are chosen from this list of 15 films.

The actual Oscar nominees will be announced on January 23.

A Ukrainian documentary film about the early days of the Russian war of aggression also made it to the shortlist 20 Days in Mariupol.

Finnish it has been very rare for a film to be on the Oscar shortlist for Best International Film.

At the Oscars, “shortlists” are published in certain categories before the actual nominees are announced. A smaller selection of films from the large number of films on offer has been selected for them, from which the actual candidates are decided.

For example, in the category of best international film, each country gets to choose one film that it offers as a candidate. Even in Finland, it is reported every autumn that a film has been selected as “Finland's Oscar candidate”.

This selection therefore means that the Finnish jury of film professionals formed under the leadership of the Finnish Film Chamber has decided to propose the film in question as the recipient of the best international film award.

This year, there were candidates for the category from 88 countries. Of those, 15 were selected for the shortlist, of which only five will advance to actual Oscar nominations.

In the category of the best international film, such a short list has been published since 2006. Until 2019, the Best International Film Award was known as the Best Foreign Language Film Award.

The year 2006 since 2015, the Finnish film has made it to the Oscar shortlist twice: in 2015 Klaus Härön guided by Swordsman and in 2021 in turn Juho Kuosmanen guided by Cabin No. 6. Neither of them ended up being nominated for an Oscar.

The only Oscar nominee in the history of Finland in the category of best international film is from 2002, when Aki Kaurismäen Man without a past was nominated.

In addition to this Selma Vilhunen directed film Do I have to take care of everything? was nominated at the Oscars in the category of best short film in 2014. There is no Oscar win in Finland.

Dead leaves earlier in December was nominated at the Golden Globe gala in the category of best foreign language film.

They were also nominated in the same category in previous years Cabin No. 6 and Swordsman. Instead Man without a past wasn't once nominated for a Golden Globe. Published in 1952, by Erik Blomberg guided by White deer once won the Golden Globe Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

This year at the Golden Globes let's make historywhen in addition to the film, a Finnish actor is also nominated at the gala.

Playing the female lead in Kaurismäki's film Alma Pöysti is nominated for the best actress award in the category of musical and comedy films. Actors are also nominated in the same category Fantasy Barrino, Jennifer Lawrence, Natalia Portman, Margot Robbie and Emma Stone.

Previously, only one Finnish actor has been awarded a Golden Globe: the one known for Hollywood musicals Taina Elg won the best new foreign star award in 1957 and the following year the best actress award in the musical or comedy category.

The Golden Globes will be held on January 7. The Oscars will be presented on March 10.