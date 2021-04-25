With information from AFP

In a year in which movie theaters had to close due to the covid pandemic, eight films impressed the voters of the Academy and tonight they are competing for the Oscar for best picture.

El padre

Starring Anthony Hopkins takes viewers on a terrifying journey through dementia. Praised at its Sundance premiere in January 2020, the film garnered many fans, particularly for Hopkins’ performance, although it is not a favorite to win the accolade.

The father.

Judas and the Black Messiah

It tells half the story of Fred Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya), the murdered leader of the Black panther, from the perspective of William O’Neal (Lakeith Stanfield), the FBI informant who betrayed him. Produced by Ryan Coogler, it was the last to enter the Oscars race. The film caused a sensation with six nominations, although it is not a safe bet.

Mank

No movie has more Oscar nominations this year than Mank, from David Fincher, a black-and-white drama, conceived as an alcoholic ode to Hollywood’s Golden Age, presents a who’s who of the movie titans of yesteryear, including David O. Selznick, Louis B. Mayer and the creator of the movie himself. film, Orson Welles. Despite his wide acceptance and genuine credentials, Mank bitterly divides critics and voters.

Minari

From director Lee Isaac Chung, it is the story of a migrant family trying to make a place for themselves in the United States by growing Korean vegetables in the Arkansas of the 1980s. The film brings together stars like Steven Yeun and Youn Yuh-Jung and focuses on family relationships rather than issues of race or ethnicity. Almost universally admired, it is arguably the least divisive film among the best picture nominees and could be an unexpected winner.

Minari.

Nomadland

Directed by Chloe Zhao, she is the undisputed Oscar favorite. A daring mix of road movie, western, drama and documentary, it depicts a community of older Americans living outside the system in damaged vans after losing everything in the global financial crisis. It is starring Frances McDormand, who is also one of the producers.

Nomadland.

Promising Young Woman

Emerald Fennell’s first feature film, chronicles the adventures of Cassie’s (nominee Carey Mulligan) dropping out of medical school as she plans to get revenge on her former colleagues responsible for the rape of her best friend. She has five nominations and could be an unexpected winner of the best picture statuette.

Sound of metal

Ruben, a drummer (Riz Ahmed), suffers from hearing loss as he deals with addiction problems and the peace he finds within his new deaf community. Sound of metal attracted significant attention to the deaf community and could win in technical categories, including sound.

The Chicago 7 trial

With a great cast, writer-director conjunction, there is no doubt about the credentials of this film to aspire to the Oscar.

Steven Spielberg asked Aaron Sorkin to write a script about the 1968 Vietnam War protests that rocked Chicago, the police violence they sparked, and the bizarre trial that followed. If there is a movie that can unseat Nomadland and win the golden statuette, it is this magnificent story.

The Chicago 7 trial.