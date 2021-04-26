Oscars As expected, Chloe Zhao won the Best Direction Oscar Nomadland

Film director Chloe Zhao has, as expected, won the Best Direction Oscar for the film Nomadland. The Oscar gala is taking place in Los Angeles.

Combining documentary elements and fiction, Nomadland tells the story of an aging American working class whose members may no longer have money for housing. They live in their cars and travel especially in the western parts of the country after seasonal work.

Nomadland is also one of the pre-favorites to receive the Oscar for Best Picture. The film is nominated in six categories.

Nomadland is already the most award-winning film of the season. In February, it won the Golden Drama for Best Drama and brought Zhao the Best Direction Award. A couple of weeks ago, the same thing happened at the British Bafta Gala.