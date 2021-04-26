Monday, April 26, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Oscars As expected, Chloe Zhao won the Best Direction Oscar Nomadland

by admin
April 26, 2021
in World
0

Culture|Oscars

Film director Chloe Zhao has, as expected, won the Best Direction Oscar for the film Nomadland. The Oscar gala is taking place in Los Angeles.

Combining documentary elements and fiction, Nomadland tells the story of an aging American working class whose members may no longer have money for housing. They live in their cars and travel especially in the western parts of the country after seasonal work.

Nomadland is also one of the pre-favorites to receive the Oscar for Best Picture. The film is nominated in six categories.

Nomadland is already the most award-winning film of the season. In February, it won the Golden Drama for Best Drama and brought Zhao the Best Direction Award. A couple of weeks ago, the same thing happened at the British Bafta Gala.

.
#Oscars #expected #Chloe #Zhao #won #Direction #Oscar #Nomadland

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Pancho Rodríguez apologizes after attending a party in Cieneguilla

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.