Everything ready for the Oscars 2025? This Sunday, March 2, the 97th edition of the Awards of the Academy of Arts and Film Sciences will be held, better known as the Oscars Awards (or “Los Óscares”, as everyone really tells them that Spanish speaks Spanish). The start time will depend on what you want to see, since, for many people, the Oscars begin with the stars for the red carpet, and for others, with the beginning of the ceremony. These are the schedules.

OSCARS 2025: SCHEDULE AND TRANSMISSION CHANNELS IN US

If you live in the United States, the coverage of the festivities starts from 3:30 pm, east coast time (2:30 pm, Mexico City) through ABC News Online, and for stations and affiliated channels, or 4 pm, this (3 PM, CDMX) on the cable channel signal AND!

The red carpet show is a separate show. Although the first guest artists will have paraded before (and you can see it in the aforementioned coverage of ABC News and by AND!), The nominated stars will make an appearance at the end. The transmission of the catwalk will start at 6:30 pm, this (5:30 pm, CDMX) through the channel ABC. Will also be broadcast on the streamingHulu.

The live broadcast of the official ceremony will begin at 7 pm, this (6:00 pm, CDMX) through ABC And, for the first time in history, Hulu. You can also see for any service streaming live television that includes the channel ABCsuch as Hulu + Live TV, Sling, Fubo and DirecTV Stream.

Where to watch the Oscars 2025 on TV out of the US?

If you want to watch the Oscars on television, the event (including red carpet) will be transmitted by the signal of TNT From 5 pm in Mexico, 6 PM in Colombia and 8 PM in Argentina.

On Mexican open television, the Oscars will be broadcast from 6 pm by the channel Azteca 7.

If you live in Spain, you can see the Oscars through the signal of channel 15, as well as in Movistar+.

Where to see the Oscars 2025 on the Internet if I live in Latin America?

Users of the platforms of streaming Max, Universal Plus and Hulu can enjoy the event from Latin America.

If you live in Mexico, you can also see the transmission through the Azteca TV app and its official site for free.