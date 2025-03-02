The 2025 Oscars arrive. This Sunday March 2 The Dolby Theater de los Angeles hosts the 97 edition of the most prestigious cinema awards.

This year’s gala is not exempt from controversy. And Karla Sofia Gascón will be present at the event despite the stir that has formed for her old messages of racist and Islamophobic cut. The Spanish is nominated in the category of best leading actress By ‘Emilia Pérez’ and faces interpreters such as Demi Moore, Mikey Madison, Cynthia Erito and Fernanda Torres.

In addition, Hollywood is more divided than ever, because it is not clear what the feature film that will take the coveted statuette will be. The great favorites to take the title of Best movie 2025 They are ‘Nickel Boys’, ‘A Complete Unknown’, ‘The Brutalist’, ‘Emilia Pérez’, ‘Anora’, ‘Conclave’, ‘The substance’, ‘Wicked’, ‘Dune: Part 2’ and ‘I’m still here’.

Regarding the leading actors of this ceremony, the names of Timothée Chalamet, Adrien BrodyRalph Fiennes, Sebastian Stan and Colman Domingo.









What time do the 2025 Oscar Awards begin?

The 2025 Oscar Awards are held this Sunday, March 2. The gala begins at 7:00 p.m. in Los Angeles. In Spain, actors and actresses al Red carpet at 00.30. The ceremony begins, therefore, to 01.00 in the morning of Monday, March 3.

The event will feature the delivery of awards and several live performances, so it will have a Duration of approximately three and a half hours.

Where to see the 2025 Oscar Awards on television and online

The 2025 Oscar Awards can be seen through several television and platform channels. In Spain, Movistar Plus+ has retransmission rights. The gala can also continue live through ABC.es.