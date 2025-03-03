“Anora” is the film of the 97th Oscar ceremony. The tragicomedy about a sex worker in the USA was recognized as a “best film” and won a total of five trophies, including “Best Director” and “Best Last Actress”. The epic film drama and golden globe winner “The brutalist” won three Oscars, including one for Adrien Brody as the “best leading actor”. “Emilia Pérez”went into the race with 13 nominations, received two awards.

From a German perspective, special effects artists won Gerd Nefzer An Oscar in the “Best Visual Effects” category in the film “Dune: Part Two”. Edward Bergers “Conclave” secured a trophy in the “Best Adapted Script” category.

The drama “The Sow of the Holy Feigenbaums” (International Film) missed an award. Tim Fehlbaum and Moritz Binder for “September 5” (best original script) and Lisy Christl as well as Volker Bertelmann for “concrete” (best costume design and the best film music).

Here you can see all the winners and winners of the Academy Awards at a glance and the nominations.

Best film: “Anora”

Best main actor: Adrien Brody in “The Brutalist”

Adrien Brody pulled his acceptance speech in length. (Photo: Carlos Barria/Reuters)

The best leading actress: Mikey Madison in “Anora”

Madison, like director Baker, read her thanks from a piece of paper. (Photo: Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Demi Moore in “The Substance”

Cynthia Erivo in “Wicked”

Karla Sofía Gascón in “Emilia Pérez”

Fernanda Torres in “I’m Still here”

Best direction: Sean Baker for “Anora”

Had to go on stage four times: Sean Baker. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images via AFP)

Jacques Audiard for “Emilia Pérez”

James Mangold for “A Complete Unknown”

Coralie Fargeeat for “The Substance”

Brady Corbet for “The Brutalist”

Best supporter: Kieran Culkin in “A Real Pain”

Made his wife a curious declaration of love on stage by wished for two other children. (Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP)

Yuriy Borisov in “Anora”

Edward Norton in “A Complete Unknown”

Guy Pearce in “The Brutalist”

Jeremy Strong in “The Apprentice – The Trump Story”

Best supporting actress: Zoe Saldaña in “Emilia Pérez”

Zoe Saldana held a very emotional acceptance speech, in which she also mentioned her husband’s hair. (Photo: Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Monica Barbaro in “A Complete Unknown”

Ariana Grande in “Wicked”

Felicity Jones in “The Brutalist”

Isabella Rossellini in “Conlave”

Best international film: “I’m Still here” (Brazil)

Best original script: Sean Baker for “Anora”

Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold for “The Brutalist”

Jesse Eisenberg for “A Real Pain”

Coralie Fargeeat for “The Substance”

Tim Fehlbaum and Moritz Binder for “September 5”

Best adapted script: Peter Straughan for “Conclave”

Jacques Audiard, Thomas Bidegain and Nicolas Livecchi for “Emilia Pérez”

Joslyn Barnes and Ramell Ross for “Nickel Boys”

Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar for “Sing Sing”

Jay Cocks and James Mangold for “A Complete Unkown”

Best camera: Lol Crawley for “The Brutalist”

Jarin Blaschke for “Nosferatu”

Greg Fraser for “Dune: Part Two”

Paul Guilhaume for “Emilia Pérez”

Ed Lachman for “Maria”

Best scene picture: Nathan Crowley for “Wicked”

Judy Becker for “the brutalist”

Craig Lathrop for “Nosferatu”

Suzie Davies for “Conclave”

Patrice Mette for “Dune: Part Two”

Best costume design: Paul Tazewell for “Wicked”

David Crossmann and Janty Yates for “Gladiator II”

Arianne Phillips for “A Complete Unknown”

Linda Muir for “Nosferatu”

Lisy Christl for “Conclave”

: She has dressed up the Vatican The costume designer Lisy Christl is nominated for an Oscar for the third time for her work on the aesthetically outstanding thriller “Conclave”. A visit to the top of the world of an underestimated crafts. By Philipp Bovermann (text) and Friedrich Bungert (photos)

Best tone: “Dune: Part Two”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

Best cut: Sean Baker for “Anora”

Nick Emerson for “Conclave”

Juliette Welfling for “Emilia Peréz”

Dávid Jancsó for “the brutalist”

Myron Kerstein for “Wicked”

Best visual effects: “Dune: Part Two”

“Alien: Romulus”

“Better man”

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

“Wicked”

Best make-up and best hairstyles: “The Substance”

“A different man”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Nosferatu”

“Wicked”

Best song: “El times” By Zoe Saldaña and Karla Sofia Cascón in “Emilia Pérez”

SZ Plus Scandal about Oscar favorite :Is the crash now after the high flight of “Emilia Pérez”? The leading actress Karla Sofía Gascón posted racist and anti -Islam comments that creators use AI to improve her singing voice. A PR drama catches up with the musical via a trans woman.

Best film music: “The brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

Best animated feature film: “Flow”

“Everything is head 2”

“Memoir of a Snail”

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

“The Wild Robot”

Best animated short film: “In the Shadow of the Cypress”

“Beautiful men”

“Magic Candies”

“Wander to Wonder”

“Yuck!”

SZ Plus Los Angeles for the Oscar ceremony :All the spinners and dreamers The Oscars were once a high office of self -staging before the activists set the tone. But in 2025 everything is different – after the heavy fires in Los Angeles and Donald Trump’s election victory, there is a crisis mood in the film industry. An outlook.

Best short film: “I’m not a robot”

“A Lien”

“Anuja”

“The Last Ranger”

“The Man Who Could not Remain Silent”

Best documentary: “No other Land”

Best documentary short film: “The only woman in the orchestra“