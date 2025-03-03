“Anora” is the film of the 97th Oscar Awards. The romantic drama was recognized as a “best film” and won a total of five trophies. “Emilia Pérez” had the most nominations with a total of 13. This is followed by “the brutalist” and “Wicked” (ten each).

Here you can see all the winners and winners overview as well as the nominations.

Best film: “Anora”

Best main actor: Adrien Brody in “The Brutalist”

The best leading actress: Mikey Madison in “Anora”

Madison, like director Baker, read her thanks from a piece of paper. (Photo: Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Demi Moore in “The Substance”

Cynthia Erivo in “Wicked”

Karla Sofía Gascón in “Emilia Pérez”

Fernanda Torres in “I’m Still here”

Best direction: Sean Baker for “Anora”

Sean Baker, the paper man, was recognized as a “best director” and asked everyone to go to the cinema more. (Photo: Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Jacques Audiard for “Emilia Pérez”

James Mangold for “A Complete Unknown”

Coralie Fargeeat for “The Substance”

Brady Corbet for “The Brutalist”

Best supporter: Kieran Culkin in “A Real Pain”

Made his wife a curious declaration of love on stage by wished for two other children. (Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP)

Yuriy Borisov in “Anora”

Edward Norton in “A Complete Unknown”

Guy Pearce in “The Brutalist”

Jeremy Strong in “The Apprentice – The Trump Story”

Best supporting actress: Zoe Saldaña in “Emilia Pérez”

Zoe Saldana held a very emotional acceptance speech, in which she also mentioned her husband’s hair. (Photo: Carlos Barria/Reuters)

Monica Barbaro in “A Complete Unknown”

Ariana Grande in “Wicked”

Felicity Jones in “The Brutalist”

Isabella Rossellini in “Conlave”

Best international film: “I’m Still here” (Brazil)

Best original script: Sean Baker for “Anora”

Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold for “The Brutalist”

Jesse Eisenberg for “A Real Pain”

Coralie Fargeeat for “The Substance”

Tim Fehlbaum and Moritz Binder for “September 5 “

Best adapted script: Peter Straughan for “Conclave”

Jacques Audiard, Thomas Bidegain and Nicolas Livecchi for “Emilia Pérez”

Joslyn Barnes and Ramell Ross for “Nickel Boys”

Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar for “Sing Sing”

Jay Cocks and James Mangold for “A Complete Unkown”

Best camera: Lol Crawley for “The Brutalist”

Jarin Blaschke for “Nosferatu”

Greg Fraser for “Dune: Part Two”

Paul Guilhaume for “Emilia Pérez”

Ed Lachman for “Maria”

Best scene picture: Nathan Crowley for “Wicked”

Judy Becker for “the brutalist”

Craig Lathrop for “Nosferatu”

Suzie Davies for “Conclave”

Patrice Mette for “Dune: Part Two”

Best costume design: Paul Tazewell for “Wicked”

David Crossmann and Janty Yates for “Gladiator II”

Arianne Phillips for “A Complete Unknown”

Linda Muir for “Nosferatu”

Lisy Christl for “Conclave”

Best tone: “Dune: Part Two”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

Best cut: Sean Baker for “Anora”

Nick Emerson for “Conclave”

Juliette Welfling for “Emilia Peréz”

Dávid Jancsó for “the brutalist”

Myron Kerstein for “Wicked”

Best visual effects: “Dune: Part Two”

“Alien: Romulus”

“Better man”

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

“Wicked”

Best make-up and best hairstyles: “The Substance”

“A different man”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Nosferatu”

“Wicked”

Best song: “El times” By Zoe Saldaña and Karla Sofia Cascón in “Emilia Pérez”

Best film music: “The brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

Best animated feature film: “Flow”

“Everything is head 2”

“Memoir of a Snail”

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

“The Wild Robot”

Best animated short film: “In the Shadow of the Cypress”

“Beautiful men”

“Magic Candies”

“Wander to Wonder”

“Yuck!”

Best short film: “I’m not a robot”

“A Lien”

“Anuja”

“The Last Ranger”

“The Man Who Could not Remain Silent”

Best documentary: “No other Land”

Best documentary short film: “The only woman in the orchestra“