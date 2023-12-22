The awards season for the best of the seventh art is just a few days away from starting. If a few weeks ago the Golden Globes published their list of nominees, now is the time for the Oscar awardswhich announced a list of the films preselected in 10 categories for its 2024 edition and that will compete to win the statuette at the most important gala in the Hollywood industry.

Below we will show you the aforementioned list, which highlights films that were great hits at the box office during 2023, such as 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer', in addition to others that were directed by eminences in cinema. While many were surprised that 'Super Mario Bros. The Movie' was skipped in the 'Best Original Song' category.

What is the shortlist for the 2024 Oscar Awards?

Documentary feature film

'American Symphony'

'Apolonia, Apollonia'

'Beyond Utopia'

'Bobi Wine: The People's President'

'Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy'

'The Eternal Memory'

'Four Daughters'

'Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project'

'In the Rearview'

'Stamped from the Beginning'

'Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie'

'A Still Small Voice'

'32 Sounds'

'To Kill a Tiger'

'20 Days in Mariupol'

The 2024 Oscars ceremony will take place on March 20. Photo: Reforma Agency

short documentary

'The ABCs of Book Banning'

'The Barber of Little Rock'

'Bear'

'Between Earth & Sky'

'Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games'

'Camp Courage'

'Deciding Vote'

'How We Get Free'

'If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis'

'Island in Between'

'The Last Repair Shop'

'Last Song from Kabul'

'Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó'

'Oasis'

'Wings of Dust'

international film

'The Teachers' Lounge' (Germany)

'Amerikatsi' (Armenia)

'The Monk and the Gun' (Bhutan)

'The Promised Land' (Denmark)

'Snow Society' (Spain)

'Fallen Leaves' (Finland)

'The Taste of Things' (France)

'Godland' (Iceland)

'Io Capitano' (Italy)

'Perfect Days' (Japan)

'The Mother of All Lies' (Morocco)

'Totem' (Mexico)

'The Zone of Interest' (UK)

'Four Daughters' (Tunisia)

'20 Days in Mariupol' (Ukraine)

Make up and hairstyle

'Beau Is Afraid'

'Ferrari'

'Golda'

'Killers of the Flower Moon'

'The Last Voyage of the Demeter'

'Teacher'

'Napoleon'

'Oppenheimer'

'Poor Things'

'Snow Society'

'Maestro', a film starring Bradley Cooper, is a strong candidate to win the statuette. Photo: Netflix

Sound

'Barbie'

'The Creator'

'Ferrari'

'The Killer'

'Killers of the Flower Moon'

'Teacher'

'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One'

'Napoleon'

'Oppenheimer'

'The Zone of Interest'

Best soundtrack

'American Fiction'

'American Symphony'

'Barbie'

'The Boy and the Heron'

'The Color Purple'

'Elementary'

'The Holdovers'

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

'Killers of the Flower Moon'

'Oppenheimer'

'Poor Things'

'Saltburn'

'Snow Society'

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

'The Zone of Interest'

Original song

'It Never Went Away' from 'American Symphony'

'Dear Alien (Who Art in Heaven)' by 'Asteroid City'

'Dance The Night' from 'Barbie'

'I'm Just Ken' from 'Barbie'

'What Was I Made For?' from 'Barbie'

'Keep It Movin'' from 'The Color Purple'

'Superpower (I)' from 'The Color Purple'

'The Fire Inside' by 'Flamin' Hot'

'High Life' by Flora and 'Son'

'Meet In the Middle' from 'Flora and Son'

'Can't Catch Me Now' from 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes'

'Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)' from 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

'Quiet Eyes' from 'Past Lives'

'Road To Freedom' by 'Rustin'

'Am I Dreaming' from 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

'Peaches' from 'Super Mario Bros. The Movie' was the great forgotten one of the nominations. Photo: Universal Pictures

animated short

'Boom'

'Eeva'

'Smoke'

'I'm Hip'

'A Kind of Testament'

'Koerkorter' ('Dog Apartment')

'Letter to a Pig'

'Ninety-Five Senses'

'Once Upon a Studio'

'Our Uniform'

'Pachyderme'

'Pete'

'27'

'War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko'

'Wild Summon'

Short live action

'The After'

'The Anne Frank Gift Shop'

'An Avocado Pit'

'Welcome to Los Angeles'

'Dead Cat'

'Good Boy'

'Invincible'

'Invisible Border'

'Knight of Fortune'

'The One Note Man'

'Red, White and Blue'

'The Shepherd'

'Strange Way of Life'

'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar'

Visual effects

'The Creator'

'Godzilla Minus One'

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'

'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One'

'Napoleon'

'Poor Things'

'Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire'

'Snow Society'

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' was one of the highest-grossing films of 2023. Photo: Disney

When will the nominees for the 2024 Oscar Awards be known?

The final list of nominees for the Oscar Awards 2024 will be announced on Tuesday, January 23, 2024. It should be noted that heThe awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

