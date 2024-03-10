Dhe British production “The Zone of Interest” by Jonathan Glazer won the Oscar for best international film. The US Film Academy announced this in Hollywood on Monday night. This means that the German contribution “The Teacher’s Room” by Ilker Çatak, which was nominated in this category, and the Japanese film “Perfect Days” by Wim Wenders, which was nominated for Japan, went away empty-handed.

“The Zone of Interest” follows the everyday life of the family of concentration camp commander Rudolf Höß, who lives right next to the Auschwitz concentration camp. Two Germans, Sandra Hülser and Christian Friedel, play the leading roles in this five-time nominated drama.

The grotesque comedy “Poor Things” has so far won three Oscars at the awards ceremony – for costume design, make-up design and production design. The Oscar for Best Supporting Actress went to Da'Vine Joy Randolph. The 37-year-old received the trophy for her role in the drama “The Holdovers” and tearfully thanked her.

“Anatomy of a Case” wins Oscar for best original screenplay

The Oscar for Best Original Screenplay went to Justine Triet and Arthur Harari for “Anatomy of a Case.” “This will help me through my midlife crisis,” Triet said in her acceptance speech. The award for best adapted screenplay went to Cord Jefferson for the film “American Fiction,” which called on the film industry to invest in more smaller projects instead of a few very expensive films. “The Boy and the Heron” (Hayao Miyazaki and Toshio Suzuki) was honored as an animated film.

Presenter Jimmy Kimmel made several jokes at the start of this year's awards and emphasized that, in the opinion of many, director Greta Gerwig should also have been nominated for an Oscar. Her film “Barbie” has been nominated several times, but not for best director.

About actress Hülser, who is nominated for an Oscar for best actress, he said: “Sandra plays a woman on trial for the murder of her husband in “Anatomy of a Case” and a Nazi in “The Zone of Interest”. Housewife living near Auschwitz. While these are very difficult topics for American moviegoers, in Sandra's native Germany they are called rom-coms.”







At this year's Academy Awards, the historical film “Oppenheimer” about the physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who researched the atomic bomb, received the most nominations. The film was nominated in 13 categories. “Poor Things” received eleven nominations, the drama “Killers of the Flower Moon” had ten nominations and “Barbie” received eight nominations.