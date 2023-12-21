Dhe German film “The Teacher's Room” has successfully overcome another hurdle in the Oscar race. The drama by director Ilker Çatak made it onto the so-called shortlist of a total of fifteen candidates, as the Oscar Academy in Beverly Hills, California announced on Thursday (local time). 88 countries applied for the Oscar in the “International Feature Film” category in 2024.

German director Wim Wenders was also shortlisted with “Perfect Days”. His film, shot in Tokyo, is in the running for the foreign Oscar for Japan.

Five shortlisted candidates make it to the Oscar finals

In addition to Germany and Japan, countries such as Finland (“Falling Leaves”), France (“Beloved Cook”), Italy (“Io capitano”), Great Britain (“The Zone of Interest”), Spain (“The Snow Society”) and Ukraine (“20 Days in Mariupol”).

The German film “The Teacher's Room” tells of a conflict at a school that gets out of hand. The focus is on a young teacher (Leonie Benesch) who wants to solve a series of thefts at her school.

From the shortlist of 15 candidates, five films will be nominated for the final round on January 23rd. The Oscars ceremony is scheduled for March 10, 2024.