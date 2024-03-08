'Oppenheimer', the drama directed by Christopher Nolan about the creator of the atomic bomb, leads the nominations for the 2024 Oscars with 13 mentions. It is closely followed by 'Poor Creatures' by Yorgos Lanthimos with 11, and 'The Moon Killers' by Martin Scorsese with ten. On the other hand, 'Barbie' has eight nominations, however, neither actress Margot Robbie nor director Greta Gerwig have been nominated.

The Oscars are preparing to award a blockbuster film with its highest award. After years of highlighting more independent films such as 'The Shape of Water' and 'Nomadland', the undisputed favorite for best picture, 'Oppenheimer', with nearly $1 billion in sales, marks a return to the monopoly of major productions films that the awards have not seen in two decades.

The last time a best picture Oscar-winning film grossed more than $100 million domestically was in 2012 with Ben Affleck's 'Argo.' However, the Academy jury turned to its preference for independent films such as 'Moonlight', 'Nomadland' and 'CODA', the latter distributed by Apple and with no box office reports in the United States.

In fact, last year, 'Everything Everywhere All at Once,' an unconventional independent production, was overlooked in the awards season, but became a surprise by earning multiple Oscar nominations.

Even 'Argo,' which won three Oscars after grossing $232.3 million worldwide on a $44.5 million budget, can't easily match the performance of 'Oppenheimer.'

To find a similar example, you have to go back to the 2004 Oscars, where Peter Jackson's 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King', a success that exceeded $1.16 billion at the box office, took home 11 awards. home.

For this Sunday, experts expect a similar dominance for the biographical film of J. Robert Oppenheimer directed by Christopher Nolan.

The change in film selection in recent years contrasted with the trend toward choosing blockbusters. In the last 20 years, films such as 'Avatar', 'Black Panther', 'Top Gun: Maverick', 'The Dark Knight' and the entire saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe stand out.

Benny Safdie, from left, Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr. and Josh Hartnett, winners of the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for "Oppenheimer," pose in the press room during the 30th Annual Screen Screen Actors Guild Awards on Saturday, February 24, 2024 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

This change in film culture was not well received by everyone in Hollywood, including this year's famously nominated director, Martin Scorsese.

The preference towards less traditional options has been reflected in recent years, such as the selection of 'Parasite' as best film in 2020, being the first winner in a language other than English. In recent years, big productions have been overlooked at the Academy Awards, a trend that has generated some moments of concern within the film industry.

After Christopher Nolan's 'The Dark Knight' was not nominated for Best Picture in 2009, the Academy expanded the category to more than five films (now there are ten). In 2018, a new award for “popular film” was proposed but was quickly scrapped after Oscar voters expressed disagreement with the idea.

Box office revives attention on awards

Usually, when blockbuster movies lead the awards nominations, more people tune in. The most watched Academy Awards were when 'Titanic' dominated the 1998 Oscars, winning 11 trophies. At that moment 57.3 million viewers watched James Cameron declare “I am the king of the world!”

But this year, there are not one, but two $1 billion blockbusters on the Oscar list: 'Oppenheimer' and 'Barbie.' The occasion is expected to revive the broadcast's viewership which in recent years has barely approached a third of what it was in 1998.' Last year, only 18.7 million people turned on their screens to find out who would win the statuettes.

“This makes it ten times easier,” said TV host Jimmy Kimmel. “When no one has seen the movies, and that has happened, including the years I've been a presenter, you don't have a reference point to go from,” he said.

The so-called 'Barbenheimer' is an unusual phenomenon, with a total of 21 nominations between both films.

Both films were released following the actors' strike that had deeply affected the US film industry, marking a prolonged battle over issues related to the streamingartificial intelligence and the future of the entertainment business.



The Los Feliz Theater marquee features the films "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer," on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Los Angeles. Both films were box office hits in 2023.

But that union battle still persists; This week, members of the IATSE and Teamsters Local 399 unions began negotiations with the studios, an issue that continues to be of interest to much of the industry, even as the Oscars ceremony takes place.

Bayona: “We arrive relaxed because we know we are not the favorites”

Spanish filmmaker Juan Antonio Bayona said he was satisfied and calm before the Oscars, where his film 'The Snow Society' is nominated for two statuettes. In a meeting with the media in Los Angeles, Bayona confessed that he was aware of not considering himself a favorite, which takes pressure off him before the event.

With the Polish-British 'The Zone of Interest' as a big favorite in the best international film category, Bayona does not expect to win the Hollywood Academy Award, but he values ​​the fact that he has reached this stage and stated that his film will be remembered for many years.

“Awards are forgotten and movies are remembered and this movie will be remembered for many years,” he added.

The film narrates the feat of the 16 survivors of the crash of Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 in 1972, who resisted 72 days in extreme conditions in the Andes.

“Winning an Oscar are very big words. These days we are living the process from within, seeing that there is a very big campaign behind it, and we are feeling that 'The Snow Society' is very loved,” he said.

In the best film category, the nominees are a variety of cinematographic works that address a wide range of themes and genres. From 'American Fiction' to 'Those Who Remain', each film offers a unique experience. Also notable are 'Barbie', which offers a fresh and modern look at a pop culture icon, and 'Oppenheimer', directed by Christopher Nolan, which explores the ethical and scientific complexities behind the development of the atomic bomb.

In the best director category, the nominees represent some of the most talented and visionary filmmakers in the industry. From Christopher Nolan with his epic historical drama 'Oppenheimer' to Martin Scorsese with the intense thriller 'The Moon Killers'. Names such as Yorgos Lanthimos for his work 'Poor Creatures' and Justine Triet for 'Anatomy of a Fall' also stand out, along with Jonathan Glazer and his 'Zone of Interest'.

