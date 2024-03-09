The 96th edition of Hollywood's most important awards is approaching: the Oscars. So that you don't miss any details of the gala, these are the 5 films that have accumulated the most nominations this year:

1. Oppenheimer (13 nominations)

This biographical film written and directed by Christopher Nolan takes place during World War II. Starring Cillian Murphy, it focuses on the figure of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the birth of the atomic bomb.

2. Poor Creatures (11 nominations)

Dr. Godwin resurrects the young Bella Baxter (played by Emma Stone) so that she can learn at his side. However, she flees in the company of a lawyer on a whirlwind adventure across continents. Free from the prejudices of her time, she remains steadfast in her purpose to defend equality and her own liberation.

Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer in “OPPENHEIMER.” Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures

3. The Moon Killers (10 nominations)

Killers on the Moon is a film directed by Martin Scorsese with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, among others. In the 1920s, members of the Native American tribe of Osage County, Oklahoma, are murdered when oil is found on their land, and the FBI decides to investigate.

Margot Robbie poses on the pink carpet at the European premiere of 'Barbie' in central London. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN

4. Barbie (8 nominations)

Barbie (Margot Robbie) lives an ideal life in “Barbieland”, where everything is perfect, with its parties and lives full of music and color. Barbie begins to ask herself some pretty uncomfortable questions that don't fit with the idyllic world in which she and the other Barbies live. When she realizes that she is able to put her heels on the ground, and have flat feet, she decides to put on some shoes without heels and travel to the real world.

Emma Stone attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. EFE/EPA/ALLISON DINNER

The film traces the life of Leonard Bernstein, a legend in the world of musical theater. Bernstein was known for composing the music for 'West Side Story,' the 1957 Broadway show that spawned the hit 1961 film and the remake directed by Steven Spielberg. Bernstein died in 1990 at the age of 72.

Frame provided by Netflix showing actor Bradley Cooper in his role as Leonard Bernstein during a scene from the film 'Maestro'.

When to see the gala

The ceremony will take place this Sunday, March 10 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. It will start at 16:00 local time (00.00 GMT on Monday).

