Dhe drama “Oppenheimer” by Christopher Nolan won seven Oscars, including the award for best film. The US Film Academy honored the biographical historical film on Monday night in Los Angeles. German filmmakers, on the other hand, came away empty-handed at the award ceremony. Neither actress Sandra Hülser nor the films by the two directors Ilker Çatak (“The Teacher’s Room”) and Wim Wenders (“Perfect Days”) won an award.

The historical film “Oppenheimer” tells the story of the physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who researched the atomic bomb. The film won an award for best direction. The production also received two acting awards: Cillian Murphy was honored as best actor and Robert Downey Jr. was honored as best supporting actor. The film had received 13 nominations in advance, more than any other candidate.

“The Zone of Interest” is best international film

The British production “The Zone of Interest” by Jonathan Glazer won the Oscar for best international film. The drama follows the everyday life of the family of concentration camp commander Rudolf Höß, who lives right next to the Auschwitz concentration camp. Two Germans, Sandra Hülser and Christian Friedel, play the main roles. The German entry “The Teacher's Room” and the Japanese entry “Perfect Days” were left empty-handed in the category.

Hülser was also nominated herself as best actress for her role in the legal drama “Anatomy of a Case”. In it she plays a writer who has to answer in court on suspicion of murdering her husband. However, the award went to Emma Stone for her performance in the grotesque comedy “Poor Things”, which received a total of four awards, for example for costume and make-up design. Da'Vine Joy Randolph received the award for best supporting actress for her role in the drama “The Holdovers”.







Acceptance speeches are reminiscent of current political crises

During the award ceremony, current political crises were recalled several times. Director Glazer addressed the Gaza war in his acceptance speech. “Whether it is the victims of October 7th in Israel or the ongoing attack on Gaza, everyone is a victim of this dehumanization,” said the filmmaker. The production “20 Days in Mariupol,” which shows the experiences of AP journalists in the Ukrainian port city under Russian siege, was awarded the best documentary film.

Host Jimmy Kimmel led through the almost three and a half hour show, which was staged more quickly than in previous years. The highlight for many was the appearance of actor Ryan Gosling, who sang the song “I'm Just Ken” from the film “Barbie” with dozens of dancing men.

Kimmel made a number of jokes. About Hülser, he said she played a woman on trial for the murder of her husband in “Anatomy of a Case” and a Nazi housewife living near Auschwitz in “The Zone of Interest.” “While these are very difficult topics for American moviegoers, in Sandra’s native Germany they are called rom-coms.”