Kens against Kens. Frisbees fly and hobby horses are given mouth-to-mouth resuscitation. The camera that captured the scene from “Barbie” is called Alexa 65 and comes from Bavaria. At the Oscars 2024, manufacturer Arri is taking a closer look.

DThe cinema summer was pink, apart from the nuclear Oppenheimer glow. Eight months after the popular plastic doll's cinematic debut, the Oscars will be awarded in Los Angeles on Sunday. When it says “And the Oscar goes to . . .”, a Munich company listens more closely. The cameras used to shoot six of the ten best films of the year come from the film technology manufacturer Arri.

Julia Fietz Editor in the “Technology and Engine” department.

The layperson remembers the actors in a film, sometimes the directors, rarely the cameramen, and almost never the camera used or its manufacturer. Things are different in the film industry, from students at the Munich Film School to American star directors, everyone knows what to do with the name “Arri”. No matter who we talk to or how many videos and reviews we read, the reliability, quality and longevity of the products are reported everywhere.