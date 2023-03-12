Mexico.-The 2023 Oscar Awards ceremony is this Sunday and is awaited by movie lovers, as they will see their favorite actors and many of them will be awarded the golden statuette at a luxury gala from Los Angeles, California.

Music, red carpet, the presence of elegantly dressed celebrities, unexpected moments await at the 2023 Oscars and memorable moments will surely follow one another on the day.

But something that is part of the Oscars, undoubtedly, is the gala dinner that is offered at the end of the event and it is the Austrian chef Wolfgang Puck who is in charge once again of preparing the delicacies of the night.

Different dishes and desserts will be savored by the artists and special guests at this event that is expected by many and according to Wolfgang Puck reveals, promised a wide variety of dishes for different palates and preferences.

In various news portals it is shared that the organization of the 95th edition of the Oscars this year decided to serve a vegan menu, where salmon will not be missing.

Salmon toasts in the shape of Oscars, chocolate cigarettes, risotto pasta, Chinese-style eggplant and fritto misto, accompanied by vegetables, are some of the many options to savor.

“Of the old stuff that everyone knows by now, our truffle chicken pie, and we make our agnolotti, every year with a few different fillings, sometimes with truffle, sometimes with fresh peas and so on. And then we have a bouillabaisse-style fish, a branzino”, the chef mentions in an interview.

Wolfgang Puck, executive chef at CUT restaurant at 45 Park Lane Hotel in London, is set to take diners on a miniature British food tour, and also plans to serve mini fish and chips, fried in beef gravy and served in a cone, so attendees can eat while walking and living together at the same time.

Also on Grover’s menu are little chicken pies with black truffle shavings, and dessert is a sherry-soaked sponge cake topped with a maraschino wax.

Regarding alcoholic beverages, celebrities will taste the still wines of Domaine Clarence Dillon, a winery in Bordeaux owned by Prince Robert of Luxembourg, who is a member of the grand ducal family of Luxembourg.

Michelle Yeoh, Cate Blanchett, Tom Cruise, James Cameron, Austin Butler, Ana de Armas, and the Mexicans Guillermo del Toro, Salma Hayk and Eugenio Derbez, among many more, They are just some of the attendees at the Oscars 2023.