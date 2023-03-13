To the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles took place there 95th Academy Awards, the most awaited night of the year. To welcome the parade of Hollywood stars and divas, this year, an unexpected red carpet no longer red, but champagne coloreda change not seen since 1960. Many dream clothes hey bolder looks chosen with extreme care for the occasion, which alternated on the catwalk in favor of the photographers’ lenses. So here is our personal selection of prettier looks of these Oscars 2023.