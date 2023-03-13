The movie world stopped by to see the winners of the 95th edition of the Oscar Awards, in which he highlighted the victory of James Cameron in the category of “Best visual effects” with his long-awaited movie “Avatar 2”.

This sequel came more than a decade after the first installment, but the waiting time was worth it as it managed to surprise all the viewers with the impressive visual effects that this movie offers.

The special effects in the film are the result of a teamwork of the best digital artists, visual effects supervisors, stunt coordinators and sound editors, resulting in a unique visual experience for the viewer.

Furthermore, the technology used in the creation of the film represents a breakthrough in the film industry.

“Avatar 2” won in the “Best Visual Effects” category, although it was also nominated for others such as “Best Cinematography”, “Best Production Design” and “Best Editing”. However, James Cameron’s film failed to win home these golden figurines.

The renowned director did not appear at the ceremony for reasons that were unclear at the moment.

Does Jimmy Kimmel know why he didn’t go?

the filmmaker James Cameron did not appear at the ceremony Oscar Awards 2023, leaving many of his fans wondering why the director of iconic movies like “Titanic” and “Avatar” didn’t make an appearance on Hollywood’s biggest night. Cameron, who has won multiple Oscars in his career, did not reveal the exact reason for his absence from the ceremony.

Instead, the filmmaker joined host Jimmy Kimmel on his television show “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to discuss his future projects and other topics of interest.

During his interview, Cameron discussed his upcoming film project and his commitment to using sustainable technology in his work.

Cameron’s absence at the 2023 Oscars ceremony came as a surprise to many, but it’s not the first time the director has skipped the awards ceremony. In 2010, Cameron also missed the Golden Globes ceremony, but on that occasion, he had opted to go to the Critics’ Choice Awards ceremony in his place.

In any case, the filmmaker’s fans will continue to look forward to his future projects, as Cameron continues to be a renowned and important figure in the film industry.