This night all the best films released last year were awarded during the Oscars 2023. As expected by many Everything, everywhere all at once he monopolized the evening by winning seven of the eleven nominations received. To the movie of Daniel Kwan And Daniel Scheinert have in fact been awarded the prize as Best Film, Best Director, Best Leading Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Editing And Best Original Screenplay.

All Quiet on the Western Front Of Edward Berger And The Whale Of Darren Aronowsky they are the only other films to get more than one award by carrying themselves; the first takes home the title of Best Film International, Best Soundtrack, Best Photography And Best Production Design while the second wins the statuette for Best Actor And Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

Going forward: The boy, the mole, the fox, and the horse wins the prize as Best Animated Short; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is rewarded for i Best Costumes; the prize as Best Short Film goes to An Irish Goodbye; Top Gun: Maverick wins the statuette for Best Sound; there Best Adapted Screenplay is delivered to Women Talking; The Pinocchio Of Guillermo del Toro wins the prize as Best Animated Film; Naatu Naatu from Rrr is awarded as Best Song; the title of Best Visual Effects is delivered to Avatar: The Way of Water; Navalny Of Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller And Shane Boris wins the prize as Best Documentary; In the end The elephant whisperers Of Kartiki Gonsalves And Guneet Monga is awarded as Best Documentary Short.