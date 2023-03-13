Oscars 2023, films to watch: from the phantasmagorical Everything everywhere all at once to the great interpretation of Brendan Fraser in The Whale

Great emotion to the Oscars 2023. There are many films that you absolutely cannot miss. You really are spoiled for choice. In fact, it ranges from science fiction comedy to drama and so on and so forth. Below is a brief outline of the plot, details and where to see the best films of the oscars 2023.

Everything everywhere all at once: details and texture

Everything everywhere all at once is definitely the must-see movie this year. Film directors Daniel Kwan And Daniel Scheinertaka the Daniels, received 11 nominations and won 7 statuettes, including best film and best director. Evelyn Wang (Michelle Yeoh) is the owner of a small laundromat with a teenage daughter who can no longer understand. Her father tends to dementia while her marriage is in crisis. A simple tax audit becomes a gateway through which Evlyn travels between different universes and is elected as the savior of the worlds.

Here’s where to see Everything everywhere all at once

Everything everywhere all at once it was released in theaters in the autumn but given its enormous success it is now back in theaters.

All Quiet on the Western Front: Details and Plot

Nothing new on the western frontbased on the bestseller of the same name by Erich Maria Remarqueis a German film that won 4 Oscars, including Best International Film. Paul (Felix Kammerer) is a young German soldier deployed in the trenches during the First World War. The initial euphoria of conflict is followed by despair and fear.

Here’s where to see All Quiet on the Western Front

Nothing new on the western front is available on Netflix.

The Whale: details and plot

The Whale is a film based on the play by Samuel D. Hunter and directed by Darren Aronofsky. Charlie (Brendan Fraser, who won the Oscar for best actor) is an English professor who lives in his tiny apartment because of his enormous weight. The protagonist has tried to smother the loss of the man he loved with food but now that his health is rapidly deteriorating his only desire is to reconnect with his teenage daughter who he abandoned 10 years ago. Before.

Here’s where to see The Whale

The Whale he’s at the cinema.

Women talking: details and plot

Women talking is a film based on the novel of the same name by Miriam Toews (Women Who Talk) directed by Sarah Polley. The film tells the story of sexual violence and the reaction of women in a religious community. The film is also loosely based on the Mantioba colony in Bolivia in 2011. Women talking is in theaters from March 8, 2023.

Top Gun: Maverick – details and plot

Top Gun: Mavericksequel to the film that made it famous Tom Cruisesee the return of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, fighter pilot now in the role of trainer. Among the cadets is Bradley, son of his missing friend Goose. Do not miss the love story starring Jennifer Connelly. To remember the Lady Gaga performance who sang the soundtrack Hold my hand, 36 years after the release of the first film.

Here’s where to see Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick is available to stream on Paramount+.

Black Panther: Wakanda forever – details and plot

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever disappoints at the Oscars. Angela Bassettwho plays Queen Ramonda, looked like the best candidate for supporting actress but the statuette went to Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything everywhere all at once).

Here’s where to see Black Panther: Wakanda forever

The film dedicated to the memory of Chadwick Boseman is available on Disney+.

Avatar: The Way of Water – details and texture

Avatar: La via dell’acqua this time wins only the Oscar for best visual effects but James Cameron’s film was still very successful in theaters with 2 billion dollars in worldwide box office. Still the protagonists are the Na’vi people grappling with a new human invasion of the planet Pandora.

Here’s where to see Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar: The Way of Water is still in the cinema.

Pinocchio: details and plot

Pinocchiodirected by Guillermo Del Toro, wins the Oscar for best cartoon by reinventing the story of the wooden puppet who magically comes to life and wants to become a real child written by Collodi. This time the story is set in fascist Italy and the film was made with the stop motion technique.

Here’s where to see Pinocchio

Del Toro’s Pinocchio is available on Netflix.

