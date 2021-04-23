This April 25 will take place one of the most anticipated events of this 2021: the Oscars. The ceremony will open the way to different productions that are preparing to win the golden statuette.

Given the expectations of the public, we mention what are the animated films nominated for Academy Awards.

What are the animated films nominated for the Oscars 2021?

Soul – Disney Plus

The plot follows the life of Joe Gardner, a New York high school teacher who is about to achieve his dream: playing in a jazz band. However, when everything went well, he died unexpectedly.

Onward – Disney Plus

Two teenage elf brothers, Ian and Barley Lightfood, set out on a great adventure to gain magic so they can revive their deceased father for a day.

WolfWalkers – Apple TV

The story follows Robyn, a young woman who travels to Ireland with her father to eliminate the last group of cubs she meets. After meeting Mebh, the protagonist changes her perception of the so-called Wolfwalkers.

Beyond the Moon – Netflix

The film focuses on Fei Fei, a girl who builds a rocket to travel to the moon in hopes of proving that the goddess of the satellite really exists and so that her family can believe the story of her deceased mother.

A Shaun the sheep movie: farmageddon – Netflix

Shaun is a little sheep that. Together with his herd, he helps an adorable alien who has an accident on her ship near the farm. The arrival of the creature will unleash a furor on all sides.

When are the Oscars 2021?

The Oscars will have their 93rd edition on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at the theater Hollywood Dolby and at the Union Station rail hub. In Europe, it will also be held between London and Paris for all those actors who will not be able to travel to the United States due to the pandemic.

Where to see the Oscars 2021?

In Latin America, the gala will be broadcast on the channels TNT (102 Movistar TV and 702 Claro) Y TNT Series (103 Movistar TV and 612 Claro).

In the United States, it can be seen through the ABC signal and on the streaming services Hulu, YouTube TV, AT&T, TV Now and the ABC app. In Spain, it will be broadcast through MoviStar Estrenos and MoviStar +.

You can see the event live on the Academy’s social networks or from its official website: oscars.com.