¿Carey Mulligan or Frances McDormand? ¿Chadwick boseman or Anthony Hopkins? And the cast of The Crown or Ozark, in TV?

Continuing with the awards season, this Sunday, April 4, the Screen Actors Guild Awards will be delivered, the award with which the actors’ guild rewards their peers. And in cinema they are usually a sign of the Oscars.

But they have a peculiarity.

“The Chicago 7 trial” has its chance: the cast of “Nomadland” is not among the nominees, and then … NETFLIX PHOTO

They are difficult to predict, because the number of those qualified to vote is enormous: about 120,000 eligible voters each year, which are spread throughout the country, but 4,200 randomly selected members are selected from this.

In TV, The Crown and Schitt’s Creek top the nominations this year with five, but Ozark he followed closely with four. Netflix garnered the most nominations, with 17, and was followed by HBO, which scored seven.

But the actors already know who won.

“The Crown”, a great candidate in every field in which it competes. NETFLIX PHOTO

How is this?

The SAG awards have already been recorded, in an hour-long special that will be seen from 10pm on Sunday on TNT. The winners had secret Zoom meetings pre-recorded on Wednesday March 31st.

So what follows are just predictions.

Let’s see item by item.

TV or Streaming

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Drama Series

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in “The Crown.” NETFLIX PHOTO

It would be the award for the best drama series, but with an eye on group performances.

Last year won The Crown, and it is difficult to miss the award this year. Incredibly, another Netflix production, the novel Bridgerton appears as the one who can dispute the award, rather than Better call saul (from AMC, even if we see it on Netflix in Latin America), Lovecraft country (HBO) u Ozark (Netflix).

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Comedy Series

Catherine O’Hara in a scene from “Schitt’s Creek.” CLARIN ARCHIVE PHOTO

Here there are not many doubts. Or is it Shitt’s creek or Ted lasso, which were distributed the Golden Globes. None are seen on Netflix.

Best Performance by a Female in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson as Margaret Thatcher in “The Crown.” NETFLIX PHOTO

Or win The Crown, or win Ozark. Three actresses from the first (Gillian Anderson, Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin) and two from the second (Julia Garner and Laura Linney) are nominated. Anderson, for her Margaret Thatcher, or Emma Corrin, for being Lady Di?

Best Performance by a Male in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, star of “Ozark.” NETFLIX PHOTO

Here Jason Bateman wins, for Ozark. It is also a way of rewarding the Netflix series, since the promoter of the product, and often episode director, is the actor of I want to kill my boss. He already won it for the second season of Ozark, in 2019.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Comedy Series

His face became famous a few years ago, by uttering a single word. “Keeeevinnnn!” Catherine O’Hara screamed in My poor angel. He already won the Golden Globe for Schitt’s Creek, and repeat the speech.

Best Performance by a Male in a Comedy Series

As with the Globitos, Jason Sudeikis wins by Ted lasso.

Best Performance by a Female in a Movie or Miniseries

The It is not-Argentina-but-we-count-it-as-ours Anya Taylor-Joy, for Lady’s gambit. Another one that has already won the Golden Globe. And there is no one who makes it strong in this area.

Best Performance by a Male in a Movie or Miniseries

Everyone loves Mark Ruffalo. And by I Know This Much Is True, where he composes twins, he has already won the Emmy and also the Golden Globe. It will be his second SAG, if they do not give it to Hugh Grant, for The Undoing, who never won it.

MOVIES

Best Cast in a Movie

It is the opportunity to The Chicago 7 trial, since the cast of Nomadland (They are the majority of “non-actors”).

Actress

Three times nominated, perhaps it was time for Carey Mulligan, especially since she is not a candidate for the Bafta (the award given by the British Film Academy), this is her previous step if she wants to get well positioned for the Oscar.

Did you win the Golden Globe? No. Mmmmm…. Beautiful revenge is not a candidate for best cast. Mmmm … Frances McDormand (Nomadland) was a candidate 7 times either individually or by cast, and has already won it 4 times. MMM…

Vanessa Kirby (Fragments of a woman) was nominated twice, but for the ensemble of The Crown. Viola Davis (The mother of blues) was nominated 8 times and won it 5, 4 of them individually. And Amy Adams (Hillbilly, a rural elegy) is the tenth nomination he has, previously he had 6 individually and 3 by ensemble. He never won it.

Actor

They are the same 5 candidates for the Oscar, so if the corporate mass is also important in the branch of acting at the Oscar, a good index will be who we discover who wins tomorrow night.

What if for The father Anthony Hopkins, who never won a SAG award the 6 times he was nominated, beats Chadwick Boseman, who is twice nominated for The mother of blues, and as a supporting actor by 5 bloods?

Supporting Actress

If Maria Bakalova wins, for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, the way to the Oscar is paved. But if the winner is the Korean veteran Yuh-Jung Youn, for Minari, the favoritism it had among the critics’ associations is confirmed.

Supporting actor

The favorite is Daniel Kaluuya, although his role in Judas and the black Messiah In truth, he is a leading man, but the film’s producers nominated him here so as not to compete with Boseman as a leading actor.

Unless a carom is made and Hopkins is awarded for Best Leading Actor, and then Boseman is presented posthumously as a supporting actor for 5 bloods.

Because it is clear that they are not going to miss the opportunity to reward Boseman. No.

Cast of stuntmen

Here it is a question of films dominated by women. I lean towards Mulan before by Wonder Woman 1984.