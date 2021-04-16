There is little doubt that Nomadland will take the Oscar Sunday, April 25. Since he won the Golden Lion at its world premiere, at the Venice Film Festival, and after obtaining the awards from the Directors ‘, Producers’ unions, the Golden Globe and the Bafta, the film with Frances McDormand seems to have paved the way to the Hollywood Academy Award.

Fern passed 60, was widowed, and the city she lived in disappeared from the map when the plaster factory where she worked closed. Fern sells everything, stores what she has in storage, buys a motor home, and hits the road.

And so, traveling through the Western United States, she will meet nomadic people like her, who have swallow jobs, who live as they can.

“Nomadland” has already won 216 international awards. It premiered on Thursday where there are open cinemas. In the AMBA he will do it after the Oscar. Photo: Disney

Director Chloé Zhao (pronounce Cloi zao), who turned 39 on March 31, lives with his partner, cinematographer Joshua James Richards, who illuminated his three films, Songs My Brother Taught Me, The Rider and is also an Oscar nominee for Nomadland.

And except for the Oscar to which Frances McDormand is nominated (if she wins, it would be her third award, since she won it for Fargo Y 3 ads for a crime), the other five – for best film, direction, adapted screenplay and editing, for Chloé, and photography for Richards – could well stay at their home in the middle of the California countryside, about 150 kilometers from Los Angeles.

Frances McDormand was the one who brought the project closer to Choé. Both can win the Oscar. Photo: Disney

From there, at midmorning, Chloé attends Clarion via Zoom.

And if you pay attention to the Zoom audio on the note, you hear not just background barking, but the crowing of a hen.

Moved by Campanella

-What do you know about Argentine culture or our cinema?

-Well, I’ve never been to Argentina. I have seen movies, many movies from there. I remember the last one I saw, which was many years ago, is The Secret in Their Eyes. I mean… I was very, very moved by that movie, but I always wanted to visit Argentina. And South America in general is a part of the world that I haven’t really explored.

-Why do you think “Nomadland” achieves the identification of the viewers?

-I feel that the pandemic had stopped lives as we know them, really in a dramatic way, and in the same way I think that the city that Fern comes from, went through the same thing. Suddenly, the way of life as we know it is not the same. And now it’s up to us to see where we go from here, so I think the public is waiting to try to find themselves, to find a new way of life. And I think the public is probably more able to relate to his journey than before the pandemic.

Chloé lives at her home in the country in California with chickens. Photo: Disney

While rolling Nomadland, Zhao herself drove her car, a Ford Transit, going from one place to another alongside the protagonists of her film, which won 216 international awards at the close of this edition.

-Do you perceive this identification in other regions of the world, not only in the United States?

-I think so. I feel that in the West or in countries that have a more capitalist economy, people could identify in the way that we do. We have been feeling the weight of being a kind of slave to a capitalist economy and we feel that we need a lot to be happy, we need to have so much to be well. And then again, I think this pandemic threatened that all of that could go away, all the success we think we need, and the fame and the money. And then what are we really left with? You know, it’s really like are you at peace with yourself? Do you have a community that you could be part of? Do you have a connection with nature? So, I think these things are very identifiable in all the cultures of the world.

The cinematographer (also an Oscar nominee) is his partner. Photo: Disney

-How did Frances McDormand contact you to direct the film?

-Yes, yes, because she was the one who brought me closer to the film, she is one of the producers. She read journalist Jessica Bruder’s book and then saw The Rider at the Toronto Festival. And I think he thought, “oh, whoever made this movie might have something to contribute to the novel.”

Frances McDormand has already won two Oscars, for “Fargo” and “3 commercials for a crime.” Is the third coming? Photo: Disney

-And how did you come up with inspiring Frances to embark on her own personal journey to play her nomadic character?

-Well, we knew that we wanted to mix non-professional actors with professional actors, and that is a great challenge. So Fran and I had previously agreed that we were going to create, for her, a character that is inspired by hers, by herself. And he actually came up with a name for her, Fern. And I think that, in any case, if I encouraged her to do something, it was to offer more things from her own life.

Except for three performers, the rest are non-actors, something Chloé is used to. Photo: Disney

-In what, for example?

-As in the casting. We chose the character of Dave (who composes David Strathairn) and the character of his sister. These two people are both actors, and they are friends from the life of Frances. Or when we chose the places, for example, as if she had such a special connection to the redwoods and the Pacific coast, and we wanted to take her on that trip.

-What is the main reason why you like working with non-professional actors?

-Well, you know, I think non-professional actors not only gave me really interesting stories and moments – because it’s very difficult for me to create those stories – but they also bring a world. When you consider a non-professional actor, you’re not just looking at his speaking ability and stuff. They bring their community, their locations, the homes they come from. All of that comes in the package. So I always use a term to talk about them, as if they were part of the overall construction of my films.

Chloé told “Clarín” that she feels pressure to be nominated for an Oscar. Photo: Disney

It is that Zhao often uses non-actors in his films, and even has an anecdote regarding why he summons them. “I was once told that if I couldn’t find an actor who would perform as a good used car salesman, to find a used car salesman. The camera is not fooled, it knows how to distinguish what is real and what is not ”.

From Beijing to London, Los Angeles and New York

Chloé is the daughter of a wealthy metalworker who raised her alongside her stepmother, Chinese actress Song DanDan. At the age of 14 he left Beijing and entered a boarding school in England. Then, at 18, he settled in Los Angeles, where he finished High School.

She earned a BA in Political Science, but worked in real estate, was a wench and developer, and studied production at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts. Spike lee was one of his teachers.

Zhao already warned that Eternals, which is in post-production, with a cast led by Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington and Richard Madden (both from game of Thrones) and Salma Hayek will be “even bigger than Avengers: Endgame”.

The “Eternals” poster, which Chloé Zhao directed for Marvel. He says he’s a fan of superhero movies. Disney Photo

-Your next step as a director is quite different when tackling a Marvel project. How familiar are you with the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

-I am very familiar with the Marvel Universe. I’ve seen more movies than I’ve read comics, but I’ve been a fan of what Kevin (Feige, the president of Marvel Studios) has built over the past decade.

-It is impossible not to see the reference to the MCU and the marquee of “Avengers” in “Nomadland”.

-Yes, yes (laughs). I thought it was because, you know, Nomadland takes place in late 2011 and 2012, and I knew I wanted her to look at that movie theater, and Avengers it was the most important movie at the time. So I had to call and say, “Can I borrow the poster, please?”

“I feel that in countries that have a more capitalist economy, people could identify in the way that we do,” he said. Photo: Disney

-You are likely to be the second female director to win the Oscar for Best Director, after Katheryn Bigelow for “Living on the Edge,” in 93 years. What do you think about this unusual event?

-Well, I feel a lot of pressure. Look, these types of awards are very subjective. I’m nominated for amazing movies this year. I am very excited about the ceremony, because I know a third of the nominees. They are my peers, my companions. They are people that I went to film school with, I think because this year a lot of the great movies are not here, suddenly it is as if our friends are meeting. So I am very excited and I am also excited about the change that we are all experiencing and more diverse voices are being recognized.