W.he movie was supposed to be Oscar night. Steven Soderbergh, who co-produced the award this year, announced that a few days ago. What exactly he was imagining could be seen on Monday night: within around three hours, almost in record time, the trophies were awarded in 23 categories. At the beginning of the show, Regina King showed what a dramatic start: with an Oscar in her right hand and an energy that she last displayed as the avenging superhero in “Watchmen”, she entered Union Station in Los Angeles.

It was not without reason that the large station building was selected this year, there should be space for as many nominees as possible on site, in compliance with the pandemic requirements. The station concourse with its Art Deco elements was designed in the style of a music hall from the roaring twenties, the nominees sat in blue upholstered niches at round tables – the backdrop was even more glamorous than the Dolby Theater, where the award ceremony was previously held. Instead of quantity, Soderbergh tried intimacy this year.

In some cases, this succeeded, changing moderators garnished the brief introduction of the nominees in their respective categories with short anecdotes about the person and their art. This saved the long film trailers and learned, for example, that “Minari” actor Steven Yeun was allowed to go to the cinema with his mother at the age of ten when the second “Terminator” film was shown. “Meanwhile, she acted as if that had been planned,” he remembers and uses his memory, tinged with childish fascination, of the scenes in which machines are shot and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s hand turns out to be a robotic arm to transition to the nominations for adding visual effects. (Incidentally, the Oscar won Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet”, which thanks to such effects could credibly tell of reverse entropy.)

Second woman wins directing Oscar

The actual promise for this evening, however, was not made by Steven Soderbergh, but by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences itself, which, after being accused of being too old, male and white (#oscarssowhite), now presented itself in a more diverse way. 70 women were nominated in the 23 categories. The first Oscar of the evening went to Emerald Fennell for her script for the revenge film “Promising Young Woman”. The big winner of the evening was clearly Chloé Zhao. She was not only recognized as best director – and thus follows Kathryn Bigelow, who for “The Hurt Locker” 2009 was the only woman who had won in this category so far. Zhao also accepted the awards for best film. The Beijing native produced the road movie on the trail of nomadic workers through the United States herself on a small budget.

Frances McDormand won the third Oscar for “Nomadland” for her leading role as nomad Fern, who has to travel to work in a car after the largest company in her home town was closed. Both were short in their acceptance speeches, but you could see their triumph. In other years this film might have been marginalized due to a lack of advertising budget by financially strong blockbuster productions.