The Oscar Awards 2021 LIVE and ONLINE It will be this Sunday, April 25. As every year, the venue that will host this event will be the Dolby Theater. Due to the health situation, it was also decided that this award will take place at Union Station in Los Angeles.

In its 93rd edition, the Hollywood Academy will recognize the best of the film industry (actors, actresses, films, script, photo and more) throughout 2020, including the various productions that were released via streaming platform due to the pandemic .

Live every detail of the gala of the movie stars through the screen of TNT and TNT Series for all Latin America, ABC from the United States and Aztec TV from Mexico, who will take all the incidents to the rest of the planet.

When are the Oscars 2021?

On June 15, 2020, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that the 93rd edition of the Oscars would take place on Sunday, February 28, 2021; However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they decided to change the date.

The golden statuettes finally they will be deliveries this Sunday, April 25 in an unprecedented event from the United States.

What time to see the Oscars 2021 LIVE?

The broadcast LIVE Y LIVE will be from United States from 8.00 pm (ET) / 5.00 pm In Peru you can enjoy the award from 7:00 pm We share the schedules for the rest of the world.

Costa Rica, Honduras, Mexico and El Salvador: 6.00 pm

Colombia, Ecuador and Panama: 7.00 pm

Bolivia, Paraguay and Puerto Rico: 8.00 pm

Chile, Argentina and Brazil: 9.00 p. m

Spain: 2.00 a. m on Monday 26.

Oscars 2021: broadcast channel

The official television broadcast will be on different channels, depending on the country where you are. In Latin America, the Oscars 2021 can be seen through the TNT screen (102 Movistar TV / 702 Claro) and TNT Series (103 Movistar TV / 612 Claro) in its original language.

In the United States it will be seen by the chain ABC, in Mexico for Aztec TV and in Spain through Movistar +.

Where to see the Oscars 2021 awards LIVE ONLINE?

In Latin America, the 2021 Oscar Awards can be seen on TNT and TNT Series. In the United States, it will be seen on the ABC network, through cable or any transmission service with access to the channel.

How to see the red carpet of the Oscars 2021?

Although for the first time there will be no red carpet, the transmission of the expected event will be on TNT and TNT Series. We share the channels in which you can find the celebration from Peru.

DirecTV: Channel 502 (SD) and Channel 1052 (HD)

Movistar TV: Channel 402 (SD), 595 (SD), 730 (HD) and 870 (HD)

Claro TV: Channel 22 (SD), 590 (HD), 53 (SD) and 1504 (HD)

Star Globalcom: Channel 21.

How to watch TNT LIVE?

Connecting to TNT LIVE will depend on where you are. We compete with the channels of some countries.

Oscar 2021: where to see TNT in Chile

DirecTV: Channel 502 (SD) and Channel 1502 (HD)

Entel TV HD: Channel 109 (HD)

Claro TV: Channel 92 (SD) and Channel 592 (HD).

Gtd / Telsur: Channel 251 (SD) and Channel 890 (HD)

Movistar TV: Channel 595 (SD) and Channel 870 (HD).

Oscar 2021: where to see TNT in Mexico

Megacable: Channel 410 (SD) and 1410 (HD)

Total Play: Channel 435

Izzi: Channel 610 (SD) and Channel 912 (HD)

Star TV: Channel 415

Dish: Channel 370 (SD) and Channel 870 (HD).

How to watch TNT Series LIVE?

Depending on the cable TV company or the play or digital television platform from which you access to watch series and movies on TNT, you can also access TNT Series. In Peru it is found in the following channels.

DirecTV: Channel 502 (SD) and Channel 1052 (HD)

Movistar TV: Channel 402 (SD), 595 (SD), 730 (HD) and 870 (HD)

Claro TV: Channel 22 (SD), 590 (HD), 53 (SD) and 1504 (HD).

How to watch ABC LIVE?

ABC will broadcast the Oscars 2021 from the USA. For the channel live from another part of the world, you can do it by entering its website.

If you are on North American soil, you can ABC ONLINE from:

ABC7 Sarasota Live TV, Online.

ABC Action News Live TV, Online.

Telemundo 49 Tampa Bay Live TV, Online.

How to watch TNT in Peru?

From Peru you can watch TNT on the following channels:

DirecTV: Channel 502 (SD) and Channel 1052 (HD)

Movistar TV: Channel 402 (SD), 595 (SD), 730 (HD) and 870 (HD)

Claro TV: Channel 22 (SD), 590 (HD), 53 (SD) and 1504 (HD)

Star Globalcom: Channel 21.

How to watch TNT on DirecTV?

For Latin America you should tune in to DirecTV at:

DirecTV: Channel 502 (SD) Channel 1502 (HD)

Simple TV: Channel 502 (SD / HD) Channel 1502 (HD)

Dish: Channel 370 (SD) Channel 870 (HD)

Sky: Channel 415 (SD) Channel 1415 (HD).