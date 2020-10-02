It gave the feeling that one more was when they had fewer opportunities.

“Yes. We had a clear game plan, we wanted to play on the outside and that is why we played with lanes, we knew we could find spaces there and behind their sides, but Barça lets you breathe little. It has done us a lot of damage to the players. ten minutes his goal at ten minutes and in the second half, when we had another match plan against ten players, after a few minutes they also scored us and that hurt us. Barça’s effectiveness today has been very great. He had three or four chances and scored three goals. We had them even clearer and we couldn’t score. “

Were you surprised by Barça’s reaction with one less?

“We knew that having Messi, even if they play with one less, it is as if they were playing with eleven because he only creates a lot of danger for you. The play of the second goal was invented by him. Afterwards we have not let them leave their field, but their quality has decided the game. If they had had our chances, they would have scored as well. “

Did you miss the last pass?

“We have fought and played with the weapons we have. If we were more effective in front of goal, we would be higher up and we would not have suffered so much last year, but the team has competed. I think we have given a good image, although logically We wanted to win or draw. I think we could have done it if we had materialized the clear chances that we have had in the area, but it has not been like that and we know that against Barça you are either very well in all aspects or it is very difficult to get something ” .

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of October 2, 2020

Are you happy with the team’s start this season?

“Yes, I think we are competing very well. We have lost important players, we know what we have, there is until day 5 for someone to come, I increasingly doubt that they can come, but with the weapons we have and will have, we will to give safe war “.

Not confident that someone can come?

“If it hasn’t arrived already, I don’t think so.”