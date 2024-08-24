Dutchman unfazed at press conference

“What meeting? I don’t remember.” As Max Verstappenthen barely holding back a smile, answered a question in a press conference about the meeting held in the summer between his entourage and Toto Wolff with a view to 2025 and beyond. The Mercedes team principal has given up on the fact that the Dutchman will remain in Red Bull next season, but for 2026 the game will be wide open and much will depend on Red Bull’s performance in the next championship.

“I have a good relationship with Toto Wolff, he is very transparent about what is happening in his team. For my part, I focus on my work”Verstappen said later. Regarding the composure on the radio of the last outings, the Dutchman said: “I do my best to be competitive and the team does the same. Let’s stay together to improve the situation”. Below is the video of the dribbling in the press conference when asked about the meeting with Mercedes.