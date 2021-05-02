On social networks, the creators of the short film “Two Distant Strangers”, which won an Oscar in 2021, was convicted of plagiarism. Director and screenwriter Cynthia Cao made a statement to this effect, reported May 1 What’s on Netflix.

According to Kao, the plot of the film about a man who is stuck in the worst day of his life could be borrowed from other films. So, in a video on TikTok, she says that in 2016 she shot the film Groundhog day for a black man (“Groundhog day for a black man”), with the main character of which similar events occur: a man rushes to his mother, but a clash with a police officer interferes, at the end the hero realizes that he is in a time loop.

As Kao said, in May last year, amid protests in the United States over the killing of black George Floyd by a police officer, representatives of Now This News asked her to publish the work on YouTube, which she did.

It was later revealed that the producers of this company were involved in the filming of Travon Free and Martin Desmond Rowe’s “Two Distant Strangers” for Netflix. The plots differ only in that in this picture the hero is not waiting for the mother at home, but the dog.

The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony took place on the night of April 26th. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event with a minimum number of guests was held in three cities – Los Angeles, Paris and London.

The film “Land of the Nomads” became the best film of the year. The director of the film, Chloe Zhao, won an Oscar for Best Director, and the leading actress Frances McDormand received a statuette for Best Actress. The film “Father” was awarded two “Oscars” at once – for “Best Adapted Screenplay” and for Best Actor, which was played by Anthony Hopkins.

Best Supporting Actress is Yoon Yeo Jong, who starred in the film Minari. Best Supporting Actor was Daniel Kaluuya for his performance in Judas and the Black Messiah. Soul was named the best animated film. One more film at a time became the best foreign film.