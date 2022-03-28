Not only Will Smith in the role of father-coach of the Williams sisters: the sport has often given the most coveted recognition in the industry to those who have stepped into the ring. From De Niro to Swank and Bale. Football and skating were also awarded

It may be true that “no one should go to the cinema if they don’t believe in heroes”, as John Wayne said from the saddle of some steed, but the protagonists of sports films that have won the Oscar are (almost) always marked by bruises and ambiguity. It would seem that, in any case, disputes are sought: Sunday night Will Smith collected the first statuette in over thirty years of career and will be remembered for the reaction at the expense of Chris Rock after the tongue-in-cheek joke against his wife . Yet he won the Oscar thanks to a film about a sport that should make self-control an art: in “A Winning Family-King Richard”, the Philadelphia actor is in fact Richard Williams, the father-coach of the Venus sisters. and Serena, a portrait of an obsession and a desire for redemption. But it is certainly not the first time that a sports role has led an actor or an actress to the “gold medal” of cinema (at least according to Hollywood). See also MotoGP | Ducati assures that it will not sign any "external" rider

legend – Leafing through the annals, it turns out that Wallace Beery began to win an Oscar for best actor with a sporting role in 1932 with that “The champion” that Zeffirelli proposed again in 1979, moving the audience with the alcoholic boxer who tries to relaunch a career heavyweight for the sake of his son. Beery, who also employed brisk methods in the ring in his private life and boasted records as a fisherman and aviator, thus opens an ideal gallery of stars who tear the statuette thanks to noble art. My thoughts immediately go to Robert De Niro, who in 1981, to interpret Martin Scorsese’s “Raging Bull” with the appropriate physique, said he “ate huge breakfasts, lunches and dinners. The first seven kilos go by themselves and it’s fun,” but then it is a sacrifice “. He can stay there if the reward is to enter the history of cinema by embodying the talent and temper of Jack La Motta, which the actor – legend has it – went to visit while he was a bouncer in a club in New York. Even if the greatness of the film is also in the way in which the couple Scorsese-Thelma Schoonmaker (director and editor, in turn awarded) knew how to tell the story of boxing. See also "Golden Raspberries": LeBron James named "Worst Actor".

Sport which, moreover, is a leitmotif of the sports-themed Oscars: in 2005, among the four awards that went to Clint Eastwood’s “Million dollar baby”, two ended up in Hilary Swank’s living room, who builds a role on the waitress-champion of touching intensity and Morgan Freeman, as best supporting character. Six years later it was “The fighter” – life, match and wounds of Irish Micky Ward – that brought the two non-protagonists, Christian Bale (actor famous for his ability to modify his body by mixing sports disciplines) and Melissa Leo to the Oscar. .

treacherous – There is not only boxing, though: Cuba Gooding Jr. – an actor with a brief background in martial arts – snatched the statuette in 1997 for best supporting actor in “Jerry Maguire”, thanks to the role of a problematic football player. While the talent of Allison Janney was noticed (also) thanks to the character of LaVona Harding in that “Tonya” who, in 2017, through the black comedy, reconstructs the case of figure skater Tonya Harding. A statuette won with unpleasantness and perfidy. More authentic than John Wayne’s heroes. See also Luis Díaz gave another great example of football: that's how it went against West Ham

