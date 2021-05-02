Oscar-winning actress Olympia Dukakis passed away for her role as a bossy mother in the romantic comedy “Monstrack” at the age of 89.

Her brother Apollo confirmed on Facebook the death of a veteran stage actress who made her name in the movie industry late in her career.

“My dear sister, Olympia Dukakis, died this morning in New York City … after her health deteriorated over several months, she left peacefully to join (her husband) Louis,” Zurek wrote. It was not clear the cause of her death.

Dukakis won an Academy Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for “Monstrack” (1987), in which she portrayed the tough mother of a young widow, played by singer Cher. Dukakis was also nominated for the “Golden Globe” and “BAFTA” awards for the same role.

Dukakis told the Los Angeles Times in 1991, “I enjoy when people pass in front of me in the street and shout phrases from my films. When they use the ‘Monstrack’ phrase, they say, ‘Your life has reached rock bottom … it’s really funny.'”