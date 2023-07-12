“My grandfather was born… ncopp ‘o Vommero”. The soul of Mira Sorvino, Oscar winner for Woody Allen’s “The Goddess of Fortune”, lies entirely in this sentence between English and Neapolitan dialect. Gritty if she talks about her successes in the cinema, her battles in favor of women. Moved when she talks about her roots, her father Paul, the unforgettable ‘Paulie’ in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas, who passed away just a year ago.

Your relationship with Italy is very strong…

“So much so that I’m trying to obtain Italian citizenship. Thanks to the Who Do You Think You Are? broadcast on NBC and hosted by my friend Lisa Kudrow, we found my grandfather’s baptismal certificate in the church of San Gennaro al Vomero, in Naples. His name was Fortunato Sorvino, he lived there until he was four or five years old, then with his family they moved first to Perugia and then to Ellis Island in the United States. But he returned many times to his hometown, he loved its Italian culture and in particular the Neapolitan one. And I’m like a little girl, very happy when I go back to Italy”.

He also decided to get married here…

“My husband, Christopher Backus, and I got married in Capri 19 years ago. We wanted a place where we could look out over the gulf of Naples, and see Vesuvius in the distance. During the ceremony it seemed to me that all the ancestors were floating in the air, as if blessing us with their presence. It’s my happy place.”

She was awarded at the Social World Film Festival in Vico Equense for the messages she launches in her interpretations…

“I don’t know if you’ve seen the footage at the Oscars when I thank my father, where I say, ‘By giving me this Oscar, you are honoring my father because he taught me everything I know about acting.’ I’ve always wanted to be an actress, to try to find something of the human spirit and express it, to move people’s hearts. And by receiving that award, I felt like I was on the right track to do that. Great cinema, like great theatre, manages to move people. It all starts with a good message in the script, if we actors do our job correctly it will arrive at a visceral level”.

What are the topics that are closest to your heart?

“Definitely human trafficking, I’ve been dealing with it since 2004 with Amnesty International. I made several films on this theme. Like the one released last week in the US, “Sound of Freedom” with Jim Caviezel. It is necessary to put a light on this situation, today 40 million people live in slavery. Many think that slavery is dead, but it is alive and well, albeit illegal compared to the past. Over 70% of its victims are women and girls, and at least two million are children sold for sexual purposes: it is an abomination!”.

So there is still not enough…

“No, I think the world when faced with something so evil and dark, it looks the other way. So we allow slavery to flourish, while we’re supposed to jump and say, “What? Still slavery?”. We don’t do everything we can to get rid of it. We just think, “Oh, that’s so sad, poor kids,” almost as if they’re already a lost cause, but no cause is lost. These survivors, once they get out and receive the proper help and support, can recover.”

Where could we appreciate it soon?

“About a year and a half ago I shot a film directed by Ilaria Borrelli (Italian born in Naples, ed) titled “The Goat”. Here too the theme is human rights, but also the mistreatment of nature. I play a representative of a water company who wants to buy a well, in an unspecified location. To get it they move illegally. The owner’s daughter with a difficult past breaks into the affair. Finding herself in danger, she begins to wander in the desert in the company of a goat for a journey between fantasy and drama. I can’t wait to see the final product.”

Is Italy still in your future?

“I wish I could come back here and make more films. At the moment we have a film project to shoot in Rome with my husband directing and me as the protagonist. We’ll start as soon as the writers’ strike is resolved. And then I dream of making one in Naples, with a Neapolitan director, on themes related to the city, it would be fantastic”.