Los Angeles hosts the traditional Academy Awards ceremony. Among the first announced winners was the film “One More Each” by Danish director Thomas Winterberg with Mads Mikkelsen in the title role. The tape received the prize for the best foreign feature film. TASS…

The award for Best Actress went to actress Frances McDormand for her work in The Land of the Nomads. The best actor, according to the American Film Academy, was Anthony Hopkins, who played in the film “Father”. British actor Daniel Kaluuya received a statuette for Best Supporting Actor in Judas and the Black Messiah. Best Supporting Actress was 73-year-old Korean Yoon Ye Jong, who played in the film “Minari”.

Oscar for Best Original Screenplay went to British director Emirald Fennell for The Girl of Hope. As noted Telegram-channel Super.ru, Fennell is in late pregnancy, but attended the ceremony.

The Best Director award went to Chloe Zhao for The Land of the Nomads, and the Best Animated Film was Pixar’s Soul. In addition, Two Distant Strangers, about the murder of a black man by a white police officer, won the Best Short Fiction Film award.