Welcome to the 97 edition of the Oscar Awards, The maximum awards of the Hollywood Academy, which will take place in Los Angeles during the early morning from Saturday 2 to Monday, March 3. This is the complete list of nominees, with all the candidacies, which we will complete with the winners as they are announced during the gala.

The academy had to postpone up to two times the announcement of its nominees this year because of the fires that swept the Californian city, but finally everything is ready for the red carpet and ceremony tonight, with Conan O’Brien as presenter.

Below you can check the Complete list of nominations for the 2025 Oscar Awards. The winners will be updated, underlined in bold and with asterisk*, as they are announced at the ceremony.

Best movie

‘Anora’

‘The brutalist’

‘A Complete Unknown’

‘Conclave’

‘Dune: Part two’

‘Emilia Pérez’

‘I’m still here’

‘Nickel Boys’

‘The substance’

‘Wicked’

Best address

Sean Baker by ‘Anora’

Brady Corbet by ‘The Brutalist’

James Mangold for ‘A Complete Unknown’

Jacques Audiard by ‘Emilia Pérez’

Coralie Fargeat for ‘the substance’

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo by ‘Wicked’

Karla Sofía Gascón by ‘Emilia Pérez’

Mikey Madison by ‘Anora’

Demi Moore for ‘the substance’

Fernanda Torres for ‘I’m still here’

Best Actor

Adrien Brody for ‘The Brutalist’

Timothée Chalamet for ‘A Complete Unknown’

Colman Domingo for ‘The lives of Sing Sing’

Ralph Fiennes for ‘Conclave’

Sebastian Stan by ‘The Apprentice’

Best cast actress

Monica Barbaro for ‘A Complete Unknown’

Ariana Grande by ‘Wicked’

Felicity Jones for ‘The Brutalist’

Isabella Rossellini by ‘conclave’

Zoe Saldaña by ‘Emilia Pérez’

Best cast actor

Yura Borisov by ‘Anora’

Kieran Culkin for ‘A Real Pain’

Edward Norton for ‘A Complete Unknown’

Guy Pearce for ‘The Brutalist’

Jeremy Strong for ‘The Apprentice’

Best original script

Sean Baker by ‘Anora’

Brady Corbet & Mona Fastvold for ‘The Brutalist’

Jesse Eisenberg for ‘A Real Pain’

Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum & Alex David for ‘September 5’

Coralie Fargeat for ‘the substance’

Best adapted script

James Mangold & Jay Cocks for ‘A Complete Unknown’

Peter Straughan for ‘Conclave’

Jacques Audiard by ‘Emilia Pérez’

Ramell Ross & Joslyn Barnes by ‘Nickel Boys’

Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence Maclin & John ‘Divine G’ Whitflied for ‘The lives of Sing Sing Sing’

Best photography

Lol Crawley for ‘The Brutalist’

Greig Fraser by ‘Dune: Part two’

Paul Guilhame by ‘Emilia Pérez’

Ed Lachman by ‘María Callas’

Jarin Blaschke by ‘Nosferatu’

Better assembly

Sean Baker by Anora ‘

David Joncso for ‘The Brutalist’

Nick Emerson by ‘Conclave’

Juliette Welfling by ‘Emilia Pérez’

Myron Kerstein by ‘Wicked’

Best original music

Daniel Blumberg by ‘The Brutalist’

Volker Bertelmann by ‘conclave’

Clément Ducol & Camille for ‘Emilia Pérez’

John Powell & Stephen Schwartz by ‘Wicked’

Kris Bowers by ‘Wild Robot’

Best original song

“The Evil” by Clément Ducol, Camille & Jacques Audiard for ‘Emilia Pérez’

“The Journey” by Diane Warren for ‘Six Triple Eight’

“Like A Bird” by Abraham Alexander & Adrian Quesada for ‘The lives of Sing Sing’

“My path” by Camille & Clément Ducol for ‘Emilia Pérez’

“Never Too Late” by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Andrew Watt & Bernie Taupin for ‘Elton John: Never Too Late’

Best sound



‘A Complete Unknown’ (Tod A. Maitland, Donald Sylvester, Ted Caplan, Paul Massey & David Giammarco)

‘Dune: part two’ (Gareth John, Richard King, Ron Bartlett & Doug Hempill)

‘Emilia Pérez’ (Erwan Kerzanet, Aymeric Retoldère, Maxnce Dussère, Cyril Holtz & Niels Barletta)

‘Wicked’ (Simon Hayes, Nancy Nugent Title, Jack Dolman, Andy Nelson & John Marquis)

‘Wild Robot’ (Randy Thom, Brian Chumney, Gary A. Rizzo & Leff Lefferts)

Best Production Design

‘The Brutalist’ (Judy Becker; Patricia Cuccia)

‘Conclave’ (Suzie Davies; Cynthia Sleiter)

‘Dune: Part two’ (Patrice Vermette; Shane Vieau)

‘Nosferatu’ (Craig Lathrop; Beatrice Brentnerová)

‘Wicked’ (Nathan Crowley; Lee Sandales)

Best costume design

Arianne Phillips for ‘A Complete Unknown’

Lisy Christl by ‘conclave’

Janty Yates & Dave Crossman for ‘Gladiator II’

Linda Muir for ‘Nosferatu’

Paul Tazewell by ‘Wicked’

Best makeup and hairdresser

‘A Different Man’ (Mike Marino, David Presto & Crystal Jurado)

‘Emilia Pérez’ (Julia Floch Carbonel, Emmanuel Janvier & Jean-Christophe Spadaccini)

‘Nosferatu’ (David White, Traci Loader & Suzanne Stokes-Munton)

‘The substance’ (Pierre-Oliver Persin, Stéphanie Guillon & Marilyne Scarselli)

‘Wicked’ (Frances Hannon, Laura Blount & Sarah Nuth)

Better visual effects

Alien: Romulus’ (Eric Barba, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser, Daniel Macarin & Shane Mahan)

‘Better Man’ (Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft & Peter Stubbs)

‘Dune: Part two’ (Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salocombe & Gerd Nefzer)

‘The kingdom of the planet of the apes’ (Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story & Rodney Burke)

‘Wicked’ (Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, David Shirk & Paul Corbould)

Best animated film

‘Flow’, by Gints Zilbalodis

‘2’, by Elsey Mann

‘Memories of a snail’, by Adam Elliot

‘Wallace & Gromit: Revenge is served with feathers’, by Nick Park & ​​Merlin Crossingham

‘Wild Robot’, by Chris Sanders

Best documentary film

‘Black Box Diaries’, by Shiori Ito

‘No Other Land’, from Basel Adra, Hamdan Ballal, Yuval Abraham & Rachel Szor

‘Porcelain War’, by Brendan Bellomo & Slava Leontyev

‘Soundtrack to a Coup d’Atat’, by Johan Grimonprez

‘Sugarcane’ by Emily Kassie & Julian Brave Noisecat

Best International Film

‘I’m still here’, by Walter Salles [Brasil]

‘The girl from the needle’, by Magnus von Horn [Dinamarca]

‘Emilia Pérez’, by Jacques Audiard [Francia]

‘The seed of the sacred fig tree’, by Mohammad Rasooulof [Alemania]

‘Flow’, by Gints Zilbalodis [Letonia]

Best Real Action Short Film

‘A Lien’, by David Cutler-Kreutz & Sam Cutler-Kreutz

‘Anuja’, by Adam J. Graves

‘I’m not a robot’, by Buckelew

‘The Last Ranger’ by Cindy Lee

‘The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent’, by Nebojsa Slijepcevic

Best animation short film



‘Beautiful Men’, by Nicolas Keppens

‘In the Shadow of the Cypress’, by Hossein Molayemi & Shirin Sohani

‘Magic Candies’, by Daisuke Nishio

‘Wander To Wonder’, by Nina Gantz

‘Yuck!’, From Loïc Esfuche

Best documentary short film

‘Death by Numbers’, by Kim A. Snyder

‘I am ready, Warden’, by Smriti Mundhra

‘Incident’, by Bill Morrison

‘Instruments of a Beating Heart’, by Ema Ryan Yamazaki

‘The only woman in the Orchest’ by Molly O’Brien

