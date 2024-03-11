From camera assistant on the set of All Stars to Oscar winner on the Hollywood main stage. Hoyte van Hoytema, who shot the award-winning cinema hit Oppenheimer, experienced the peak of his career on Sunday night. The flag once hung differently. “Many cameramen are not very strong verbally. He went through a lonely period where no one called him.”

#Oscar #winner #Van #Hoytema #averse #glamour #Netherlands #39I #don39t #happening39