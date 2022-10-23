Mike van Diem, who won an Oscar for his film Character , will make a television series for the first time in thirty years. Producer Storytellers Film & TV has bought the filming rights of the book NursingHome by writer Teun Toebes. The last series that Van Diem worked on as a director was the Nipkov disc award plea (1993-1995).

NursingHome should be an eight-part drama series. The producer will hold talks with streamers and broadcasters about the project in the near future. Karen van Holst Pellekaan (Eighth graders do not cry) writes the screenplay. According to her, the series should be a ‘One flew over the cuckoo’s nest of this time’.

In the book NursingHome author Toebes shares his experiences about living in the closed ward of a nursing home for people with dementia. The book debuted at the top of the bestseller list. Fifty thousand copies have now been sold and an English and an Arabic version are in the works.

Van Diem won an Oscar from the Student Academy Awards for his student film Alaska (1989) before he won the Oscar for the film adaptation of the book Character (1997). After this he made two more feature films, the surprise (2015) and Tulipania (2017). Producer Storytellers previously made the series high flyers and Ninja Nanny and is now working on the action movie Invasion.

