American actress and singer Irene Cara dies at 63

The American actress and singer best known for her hit song What a Feeling has died at the age of 63. This is reported by the agent of the star Judith Moose on the page of the performer in Twitter.

“It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of Irene Cara on behalf of her family,” Moose wrote. According to reports, the woman died at her home in Florida, USA. The cause of her death has not yet been established.

Irene Cara was born in 1959. She won an Oscar, a Grammy, and a Golden Globe for her song Flashdance… What a Feeling, featured in the 1983 film Flashdance.

