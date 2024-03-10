Jonathan Glazer, director of “Zone of Interest”, also suggested that the Israeli government uses the Holocaust to justify attacks in the Gaza Strip

The director of “Zone of Interest“, Jonathan Glazerused his speech when receiving the Oscar for Best International Film, this Sunday (10 March 2024), to criticize the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

After thanking him for the award, Glazer, who is Jewish, declared that the Holocaust was “kidnapped” by an occupation – it suggests that the Israeli government uses the massacre of Jews in the Second World War as a way to justify its actions in the Gaza Strip – that led “so many innocent people” for a conflict. He said that those affected by attacks by Hamas and Israel in the Gaza Strip are victims of a “dehumanization”.

Here is Glazer's statement:

“All our choices were made to reflect and confront ourselves in the present. Not to say 'look what they did then, but to look at what we do now'. Our film shows how dehumanization leads to the worst. Right now, we stand here as men who refute their Judaism and the Holocaust that was hijacked by an occupation that brought so many innocent people into conflict. The victims of October 7th in Israel and the ongoing attack in Gaza are victims of dehumanization. How can we resist?”

Glazer received applause from the audience (see the video below).

“Zone of Interest” It takes place during the Second World War. It shows the life of the commandant of Auschwitz with his family next to the concentration camp. The 2 environments are only separated by a wall. With the plot focusing on Rudolf Hoss (played by Christian Friedel), the characters live as if nothing were happening in the neighboring area.

Watch Glazer's speech, in English (1min59s):