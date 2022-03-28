Oscar 2022, Will Smith hits Chris Rock: is it true?

There Oscar night has just finished and is already conquering Twitter trends. Will Smith hit comedian Chris Rock during his performance at the Dolby Theater, and social networks are teeming with videos to analyze the nature of the slap. The public, in fact, is divided: there are those who fear for complaint of the actor and there are those who suspect it is one gag.

What is suspicious is the lack of reaction by Chris Rock, who would even seem to welcome the slap, without showing adverse reactions. Then, the fans of the Prince of Bel Air did not go unnoticed by Will Smith’s expression: during the discussion before the blow and immediately after having launched it, the actor seems to hold back laughter.

What is certain is that the particularity of the gesture has catalyzed the attention of the public, which continues the debate on social networks. It seems that the 94th edition of the Oscars will be talked about for a long time: whether it is gag or instinct, Will Smith is the undisputed protagonist. A few minutes later he won the statuette for best actor in the film “A Winning Family. King Richard “.

Damn man you talk about Jada and big Willy handing out slaps. 🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴😱😳😳😮😮😮😮 pic.twitter.com/6Va6fdLNxc – @mixtapeminimusic (@ mixtapeminimus1) March 28, 2022

Will Smith just punched Chris Rock and told him “keep my wife’s name out of your f *** ing mouth” pic.twitter.com/1f1ytdbMRv – CJ Fogler (@ cjzer0) March 28, 2022

Will Smith: “He risks arrest for the slap”

The actor responded to Chris Rock’s joke about the shaved head of Jada Pinkett, Smith’s wife. The actress, who suffers from alopecia, rolled her eyes in annoyance as those present laughed. So, before he got up from his chair to slap Rock, Will Smith said, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth.” Smith ran the risk of being arrested, with one up to six months in prison and a fine of $ 100,000. Chris Rock appears to have decided not to file a complaint. At the end of the ceremony, the Academy distanced itself from the incident by censoring Will Smith: “We do not condone violence in any form”.

