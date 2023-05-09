In 90min we have informed you that within Chivas they have two priorities for the summer transfer market. The first of these is the signing of a center forward who can significantly improve what both Ronaldo Cisneros and Daniel Ríos have contributed this tournament. In addition to another task that they have much more advanced, those from Verde Valle want to make the maximum effort to close the arrival of a goalkeeper who fights squarely with Miguel Jiménez.
Much has been said about weighty names in Mexican soccer such as Carlos Acevedo or Jesús Corona, however, the reality is that the option that has the most ways to join Chivas is a total unknown in national soccer, his name is Oscar Whalley. His entire career has played in the second division of Spain and now he is very close to making a jump to the Liga MX with the Verde Valle team.
It is known that Fernando Hierro contacted the 29-year-old Mexican for weeks and put him on the table to arrive as a free agent at Chivas this summer, and Whalley would already have an answer. The goalkeeper will say “yes” to Guadalajara. He considers this to be an opportunity he didn’t expect at any point in his career and he doesn’t want to waste it. Óscar knows that from the start he will arrive as a substitute for ‘Wacho’, but he believes he is in a position not only to win ownership, but also to open the doors of the Mexican National Team.
