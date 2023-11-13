In the summer market, Chivas surprised with the signing of a goalkeeper, a move that caught the attention of more than one within the club, since said signing was one hundred percent prepared by the board led by Fernando Hierro. Óscar Whalley, the man who signed with Guadalajara from the second division of Spain, was not requested at any time by the coach of the Verde Valle team, Veljko Paunovic.
More news about the transfer market
Whalley came to the club with the full intention of being able to make a difference and aspiring to earn the position, however, this has been an unrealistic dream. The Guadalajara goalkeeper has paid dearly for his status as an “imposition” on Puanovic, since the latter has forgotten him as the third option in his plans today in the squad and it is expected that in January the Mexican goalkeeper will be able to give a jump out of the club. However, at the moment it is not an option that is on Oscar’s mind.
He is very clear that the opportunities do not come to him and perhaps they will not come to him, however, Whalley does not consider leaving Chivas in the next market. The goalkeeper’s position is clear, even if the team signs one more goalkeeper as it seems is among the plans, Óscar wants to play all his cards in the next preseason and bet everything necessary to at least be taken into account by the Serbian as a real alternative, today seeking accommodation in another team is not an alternative for the goalkeeper.
