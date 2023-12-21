Óscar Whalley could be one of the great beneficiaries of the arrival of Fernando Gago to the Chivas bench, since the goalkeeper was erased by Paunovic. Now, Fernando Esquivel confirms that Whalley, who was looking for a new home inside or outside of Mexico, has informed the board that he will stop looking for accommodation in the market,
The goalkeeper, who joined the team last summer, understands that this is the opportunity he wanted so much and, as such, he has decided to take the risk of staying with the team for at least one more tournament to compete for a place in the team along the way. ownership with Jiménez and Raúl Rangel.
A new era is being experienced within Chivas with the arrival of Fernando Gago to the team's bench. The Argentine coach decided to reject his career within Cruzeiro in Brazil when he received the call from Fernando Hierro to take over the Verde Valle team. Now, the coach with several achievements in his career in Argentina will have a complex challenge in Guadalajara, since the reality is that he takes on a team that is not in the best terms, neither sportingly nor emotionally.
Gago knows nothing about national football and like Paunovic, he will have to learn along the way. To this end, the competition within Verde Valle starts at zero from today; That is to say, no one is a permanent owner, no one is untouchable. They will all have the same task of convincing the Argentine coach that they are in a position to fight for a place and that is why Óscar Whalley, who already had his bags packed, has decided to stay.
